Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Reyna, and more

RB Leipzig is riding a good run of form coming into the return of UEFA Champions League play this week and Tyler Adams could face his toughest test yet as a European player.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side takes on Liverpool in Budapest on Tuesday in the first of a two-legged Round of 16 tie. Adams started the last four matches prior to coming off the bench in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg this past weekend. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has remained a consistent performer for the Bundesliga club this season, seeing time as a wing back and also in midfield.

Adams should be rested and ready to go this week against a slumping Liverpool side looking to turn things around. The 21-year-old could have a busy evening dealing with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and others, but has showed positive moments throughout the campaign to date.

Elsewhere, Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund takes on a red hot Sevilla on the road while Sergino Dest and Barcelona faces off with Paris Saint-Germain. Weston McKennie will also be in Champions League action as Juventus faces FC Porto away from home. Chris Richards and Brenden Aaronson could feature in Europa League action on Thursday for their new clubs. Matt Olosunde and Cameron Carter-Vickers square off in the EFL Championship while Antonee Robinson will aim to jump back into Scott Parker’s starting lineup as Fulham travels to Burnley.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Weston McKennie and Juventus face FC Porto on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Liverpool on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Tim Weah and Lille face Ajax on Thursday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Molde on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Villarreal on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Benfica on Thursday.

England

Premier League

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Everton on Wednesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Brentford on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Walsall on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Solihull Moors on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Oostende on Wednesday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Eupen on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Santos on Thursday.