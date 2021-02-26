Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks, Pulisic, and more

John Brooks has been a rock in Wolfsburg’s backline this season and the U.S. Men’s National Team center back will now look to help his club record an eighth-consecutive clean sheet on Saturday,

Wolfsburg hosts Hertha Berlin on Saturday looking to make it 10-straight matches without a loss. Brooks and Wolfsburg are third in the Bundesliga table and remain in the title race, especially with a strong defensive effort in the second-half of the season. Brooks has helped Wolfsburg concede only 19 goals this season through 22 matches, the second-fewest in the top-flight this campaign, The veteran has been one of the top players for Oliver Glasner’s side so far and will now look to keep that trend going against his former club, who are in desperate shape at the opposite end of the table.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea faces off with Manchester United while Antonee Robinson and Fulham takes on Crystal Palace in a London Derby. Matthew Hoppe and Schalke aim to start a push out of the bottom three in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against Stuttgart. Sergino Dest and Barcelona travels to Sevilla in a top La Liga showdown while Tim Weah and Lille take on Strasbourg.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Ham United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Championship

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Bristol City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Watford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Reading on Saturday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Millwall on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Crewe Alexandria on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Birmingham City on Sunday.

Sam Mewis is OUT (Injury) for Manchester City.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon face ASJ Soyaux on Saturday.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Liverpool on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Chelsea on Monday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Wolves on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Reading on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face McKinze Gaines and Hannover on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Julian Green is OUT (COVID-19).

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Lubeck on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Getafe on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Strasbourg on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Paris FC on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Vitoria de Guimaraes on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Eupen on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Twente on Saturday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Austria Vienna on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown is OUT (Injury) for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Erzurum on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Besiktas on Friday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Rizespor on Saturday.

Swedish

Cup

Romain Gall and Malmo face GAIS on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Akropolis on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Randers on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Fremad Amager on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemdion on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Warta Poznan on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Friday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face MTK Budapest on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Puebal on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face are off this weekend.