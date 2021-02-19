Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Hoppe faces Reyna in Rivierderby

The Rivierderby has seen its share of American players over the past few years and 2021 will see that trend continue this weekend.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke welcomes Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund to town on Saturday in what will be a must-win for both teams. Hoppe has tried his best to help Schalke propel out of the bottom three, but the Gelsenkirchen-based club remains in last place with nine points. The 19-year-old forward was named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for January after registering five league goals, but since then he has struggled to find the back of the net.

Reyna will hope to help Borussia Dortmund move up in the top four race, with the Black and Yellow currently sitting in sixth place with 33 points. The U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker did not feature in a 3-2 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday and has also struggled to create an impact lately in league play. Reyna has gone 11 consecutive matches without either a goal or an assist, a trend Dortmund will be hoping changes quickly.

Elsewhere, Chris Richards and Josh Sargent could also do battle in Germany. Sergino Dest and Barcelona aim to rebound from a lopsided Champions League loss. In England, Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Chelsea’s match against Southampton, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth take on QPR in London while Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, and Swansea City travels to Huddersfield Town.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Southampton on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Leeds United on Friday.

Championship

Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Norwich City on Saturday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Bristol City on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burton Albion on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Bradford City on Saturday.

WSL

WSL is off until February 28th.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off until February 27th.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Leeds United on Friday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Manchester City on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Sunderland on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Cologne on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach face Mainz on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face McKinze Gaines and Hannover on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Meppen on Friday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Cadiz on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Leganes on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Crotone on Monday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pescara on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Lorient on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Guingamp on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Moreirense on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Beerschot on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face OH Leuven on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Personal Reasons) for Heerenveen.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Friday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face LASK on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Alanyaspor on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Kayserispor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Horsens on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face FC Helsingor on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Rangers on Sunday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Ross County on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ermis Aradippou on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Servette on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Gornik Zabrze on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Budapest Honved on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Flamengo on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Monterrey on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Leon on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.