Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Robinson, and more

Christian Pulisic made a short cameo in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League win this week and now aims for a starting role in Sunday’s important league clash with Manchester United.
Pulisic has had a tough time replicating his performances from last season into the current campaign, but has many more chances to impress for the Blues. The U.S. Men’s National Team star helped close out a 1-0 European victory over Atletico Madrid, playing the final few minutes away from home. Now he gears up for a tough test against Manchester United who remain in the title race picture despite starting to slip behind leaders Manchester City.
Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Fulham takes on Crystal Palace in a London Derby. Matthew Hoppe and Schalke aim to start a push out of the bottom three in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against Stuttgart. Sergino Dest and Barcelona travels to Sevilla in a top La Liga showdown while Tim Weah and Lille take on Strasbourg.
Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
premier league
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday.
Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Ham United on Saturday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Newcastle United on Saturday.
Championship
Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Bristol City on Saturday.
Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Preston North End on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Watford on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Birmingham City on Saturday.
Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Reading on Saturday.
Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Millwall on Saturday.
League One
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Crewe Alexandria on Saturday.
League Two
Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Scunthorpe United on Saturday.
WSL
Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Birmingham City on Sunday.
Sam Mewis is OUT (Injury) for Manchester City.
Division 1 Feminine
Catarina Macario and Lyon face ASJ Soyaux on Saturday.
PL 2
Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Middlesbrough on Friday.
Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Liverpool on Friday.
Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Chelsea on Monday.
Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Wolves on Friday.
Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Reading on Monday.
Germany
bundesliga
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Union Berlin on Saturday.
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.
Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
2. Bundesliga
Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face McKinze Gaines and Hannover on Saturday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC Heidenheim on Sunday.
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Monday.
Julian Green is OUT (COVID-19).
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Lubeck on Saturday.
Spain
la liga
Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Saturday.
Yunus Musah and Valencia face Getafe on Saturday.
Segunda Liga
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Sunday.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Hellas Verona on Saturday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Tim Weah and Lille face Strasbourg on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Paris FC on Saturday.
Portugal
primeira liga
Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Vitoria de Guimaraes on Friday.
Belgium
first division a
Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.
Mark McKenzie and Genk face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Eupen on Sunday.
Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Twente on Saturday.
Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face PEC Zwolle on Friday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Utrecht on Saturday.
Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.
Eerste Divisie
Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Monday.
Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
Austria
bundesliga
Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.
Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.
Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Austria Vienna on Sunday.
Erik Palmer-Brown is OUT (Injury) for Austria Vienna.
Turkey
Super Lig
DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Erzurum on Saturday.
Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Besiktas on Friday.
Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Rizespor on Saturday.
Swedish
Cup
Romain Gall and Malmo face GAIS on Monday.
Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Akropolis on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Randers on Sunday.
Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Monday.
Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
First Division
Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Fremad Amager on Sunday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Sunday.
Scotland
Premiership
Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Cameron Harper and Celtic face Aberdeen on Saturday.
Cyprus
First Division
Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemdion on Monday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Sunday.
Poland
Ekstralaka
Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Warta Poznan on Friday.
Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Stal Mielec on Saturday.
Ben Lederman and Rakow face Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Friday.
Hungary
NB 1
Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face MTK Budapest on Saturday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Puebal on Friday.
Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday.
Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face are off this weekend.
