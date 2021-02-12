Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna faces Richards in Bundesliga, and more

Borussia Dortmund has slipped out of the European qualification spots in the Bundesliga, but could rely on Gio Reyna to help spark the club on a move back up Bundesliga table.

Dortmund welcomes Hoffenheim to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, aiming to rebound from a disappointing loss to Freiburg. Reyna will go head-to-head with international teammate Chris Richards, who has jumped right into the Hoffenheim squad after arriving on loan from Bayern Munich.

Reyna has not registered a goal or assist in league play since December 12th, but has continued to earn minutes for Dortmund of late. The 18-year-old will aim to stay in the starting lineup this weekend and snap his goalless streak in the process.

As for Richards, he made his club debut last weekend, playing 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 20-year-old showed promise for Sebastian Hoeness’ squad and will now aim to limit the Dortmund attack led by Erling Haaland, Reyna, and others.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus face a tough test at Napoli while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea aim to continue their good run going against Newcastle United. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola will both hope to start for Swansea City against Sheffield Wednesday. Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen return to action after last weekend’s postponed match. Mark McKenzie looks to start for Genk in league play after helping the club advance in the Belgian Cup.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Newcastle United on Monday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Everton on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Tottenham on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Southampton on Sunday.

Championship

Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United on Saturday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Brentford on Sunday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Walsall on Saturday.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United face

Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Manchester City face

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off until February 27th.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Manchester United on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Kyle Scott and Newcastle United on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Friday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Freiburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Cologne on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Paderborn on Friday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Duisburg on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Alaves on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Madrid on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Ponferradina on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Napoli on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Virtus Entella on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Brest on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Niort on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face FC Porto on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Oostende on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Eupen on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face OH Leuven on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Ajax on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Personal Reasons) for Heerenveen.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV are off this weekend.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Hartberg on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Wolfsberger on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Ried on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Konyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor are off this weekend.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face FC Kobenhaven on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face HB Koge on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Livingston on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC are off this weekend.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Ben Lederman and Rakow on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Mezokovesd on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Vasco De Gaia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Toluca on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Mazatlan on Friday.