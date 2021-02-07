Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Miazga, Brooks, and more

Anderlecht may be out of the Belgian Pro League title race, but its quest for a top four spot remained very much alive after an important win on Sunday.

Matt Miazga started in the heart of Anderlecht’s backline at Genk and helped his team pick up a 2-1 victory. It was Anderlecht’s first league win since January 19th, which extended its unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions. Miazga continued to rack up the minutes from his center back position, completing 86% of his passes, making three recoveries, and four clearances in the comeback win.

Sunday’s win moved Anderlecht to fourth place in the Pro League table, two points back of Genk for third place and five points out of second place Royal Antwerp. Miazga has now totaled 18 appearances for the club since arriving on loan from Chelsea and could make an additional eight more league appearances before the season ends in April.

John Brooks continued to be a key piece to Wolfsburg’s good run of form while Tyler Adams went the distance as RB Leipzig downed Schalke away from home. Tyler Boyd made his first start for Sivasspor in Turkish Super Lig play. DeAndre Yedlin helped Galatasaray close out an important road victory over Fenerbahce in his club debut. Weston McKennie got the start for Juventus in a 2-0 home triumph over AS Roma.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 79 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Family Issues) in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Jordan Morris came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Swansea City’s 2-0 win over Norwich City on Friday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 68 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town’s scheduled match with Carlisle United is postponed due to COVID-19.

WSL

Christen Press started and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Reading on Sunday.

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played three minutes for Man City.

Sam Mewis did not dress for Man City.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Norwich City U-23’s 0-0 draw with Fulham on Friday.

Folarin Balogun started and played 90 minutes in Arsenal U-23’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Friday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United U-23’s face Sunderland on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 79 minutes for Schalke.

Gio Reyna started and played 70 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart lost 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joe Scally did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 loss to Cologne on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen’s scheduled match with Arminia Bielefeld was postponed on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 45 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-1 win over Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Injury) in Hamburg’s 3-3 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Julian Green was SUSPENDED (Yellow card accumulation) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 53 minutes in Hallescher’s 2-2 draw with FSV Zwickau on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 1-0 loss to Uerdingen on Sunday.

Spain

la liga

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

La Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 89 minutes in Barcelona B’s 1-0 loss to Andorra on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 65 minutes in Juventus 2-0 win over Roma on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 45 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-1 loss to Venezia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Lille’s 2-0 win over Nantes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini is SUSPENDED for Caen.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 66 minutes in Boavista’s 2-1 loss to Gil Vincente on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Genk on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Joe Offord came off the bench and played five minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play for Genk.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 3-0 win over Mouscron on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Heracles 1-0 win over Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Monday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 5-1 loss to Roda JC on Friday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-1 loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench and played 25 minutes for Salzburg.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud started and played 57 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 45 minutes in Sivasspor’s 4-1 win over Ankaragucu on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played eight minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi is SUSPENDED for Odense.

Haji Wright is SUSPENDED for Sonderjyske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAS Giannina on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played eight minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-0 loss to AEL Limassol on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Young Boys 4-2 win over Lausanne on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief started and played 75 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw with Warta Poznan on Friday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow’s 2-0 loss to Legia Warsaw on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo dressed but did not play in Ferencvaros 2-0 win over Fehervar on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas 1-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.