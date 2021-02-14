Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Cannon, Brooks, and more

Boavista hasn’t seen many positives during the current Primeira Liga season, but certainly could take one from Saturday’s performance.

The visitors earned a 2-2 draw with second place FC Porto, hanging on for a point in their fight for survival. Reggie Cannon played 90 minutes at right back, helping the relegation strugglers to an important point on the road. Cannon won five of his six individual duels, made three clearances, made five interceptions, and also won both of his aerial battles. It was the U.S. Men’s National Team defender’s 17th league appearance this season and one of his best in the past few months.

The club sits one point from safety in the league table and next hosts Moreirense on Friday.

John Brooks helped Wolfsburg earn a sixth-consecutive clean sheet on Sunday in a scoreless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. It saw Wolfsburg drop to fourth in the Bundesliga table, but overall it was a decent result against the seventh-place side in the standings. Brooks completed 88% of his passes in the match, won all four of his aerial battles, and also completed one tackle in the performance.

Elsewhere, Andrija Novakovich registered one assist in a Serie B win for Frosinone while Cameron Carter-Vickers retained his spot in Bournemouth’s starting lineup. Matthew Hoppe started but couldn’t help Schalke earn more than one point at Union Berlin. Yunus Musah and Sergino Dest both played in La Liga matches while Daryl Dike made an impact in Barnsley’s shocking win over Brentford.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Newcastle United on Monday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 2-1 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 80 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-2 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Daryl Dike started and played 56 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City’s scheduled match with Sheffield Wednesday was postponed on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR’s scheduled match with Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United was postponed on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 76 minutes in Sunderland’s 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town’s scheduled match was postponed Walsall on Saturday.

WSL

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Manchester United on Friday.

Christen Press started and played 90 minutes for Manchester United.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played five minutes for Man City.

Sam Mewis is OUT (Injury) for Manchester City.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off until February 27th.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Folarin Balogun started and played 90 minutes in Arsenal U-23’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s scheduled match with Kyle Scott and Newcastle United was postponed on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 62 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started and played 59 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 27 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart tied Hertha Berlin 1-1 on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Cologne on Sunday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Hoffenheim.

Joe Scally did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Hamburg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played five minutes in Hannover’s 0-0 draw with Paderborn on Friday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood did not dress (Injury) for Hamburg.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC’s scheduled match with Duisburg was postponed on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Valencia’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Ponferradina on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Juventus 1-0 loss to Napoli on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-2 win over Virtus Entella on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Lille’s 0-0 draw with Brest on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 win over Niort on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 2-2 draw with FC Porto on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge’s scheduled match with Sporting Charleroi was postponed on Sunday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren’s scheduled match with Eupen on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk’s scheduled match with Oostende was postponed on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to OH Leuven on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 2-0 loss to Ajax on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-0 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Friday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Personal Reasons) for Heerenveen.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV are off this weekend.

Austria

bundesliga

Andrew Wooten started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-1 loss to Wolfsberger on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 1-1 draw with Ried on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 1-0 loss to Hartberg on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-2 win over Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud dressed but did not play in Denizlispor’s 2-0 loss to Konyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor are off this weekend.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress in Odense’s 0-0 draw with AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face FC Kobenhaven on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with HB Koge on Saturday.

Loucious Don Deedson started and played 86 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 84 minutes in Panetolikos 0-0 draw with Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 66 minutes in Dundee United’s 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-1 win over St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC are off this weekend.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Young Boys 3-1 win over Lugano on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief started and played 82 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 win over Rakow on Saturday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Rakow.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo did not dress in Ferencvaros 2-2 draw with Mezokovesd on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played one minute in Internacional’s 2-0 win over Vasco De Gaia on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-2 draw with Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas 1-0 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis 3-0 loss to Mazatlan on Friday.