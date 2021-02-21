Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Robinson, Adams, and more

Antonee Robinson was a spectator for Fulham over the past two matches, but returned to Scott Parker’s starting lineup on Saturday and helped the relegation-threatened side pick up an important home victory.

Robinson went the distance in a 1-0 win over last place Sheffield United, helping Fulham move to three points from safety in the English Premier League. The 23-year-old left back won four of his six individual duels and three aerial battles, while also making four headed clearances and making one interception.

Robinson helped the London-based club extend its current unbeaten run to four matches in league play, now heading into a London Derby against Crystal Palace on February 28th. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender will look to make his 20th league appearance of the campaign at Selhurst Park next weekend.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes scored his first two goals for Huddersfield Town while Lynden Gooch and Bobby Wood also found the back of the net. Chris Richards and Josh Sargent went head-to-head in Bundesliga action. Tyler Adams registered one assist in RB Leipzig’s lopsided road victory over Hertha Berlin. Sergino Dest retained his spot in Barcelona’s league draw with Cadiz while Mark McKenzie also started for Genk.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-0 win Arsenal on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds United on Friday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Bournemouth.

Duane Holmes started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 84 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday. It was Holmes’ first two goals since his return to the club.

Daryl Dike started and played 82 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

Jordan Morris came off the bench and played 20 minutes for Swansea City. Morris was stretchered off after an apparent knee injury.

Paul Arriola dressed but did not play for Swansea City.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday. It was Gooch’s first goal since September.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 2-0 loss to Bradford City on Saturday.

WSL

WSL is off until February 28th.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off until February 27th.

PL 2

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Fulham U-23’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Friday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City U-23’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Friday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal U-23’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Tyler Adams started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 82 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 66 minutes in Schalke’s 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart defeated Cologne 1-0 on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Joe Scally did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 72 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-2 win over Hannover on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Hannover.

Bobby Wood came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played eight minutes in Hamburg’s 3-2 loss to Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday. It was Wood’s first goal for the club.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-1 loss to Meppen on Friday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest started and played 80 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Cadiz on Sunday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play in Valencia’s 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Leganes on Sunday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 6-0 win over Hospitalet on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Crotone on Monday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 64 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Pescara on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Lille’s 4-1 win over Lorient on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Guingamp on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 63 minutes in Boavista’s 1-0 win over Moreirense on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 loss to Beerschot on Sunday.

Joe Efford started and played 71 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face OH Leuven on Monday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Anderlecht’s 2-0 loss to Kortrijk on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress for Kortrijk.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 3-0 loss to RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-2 win over PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with FC Groningen on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 1-1 draw with Cambuur on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 win over FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-1 loss to LASK on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-2 win over Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 45 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 1-0 win over Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress (Injury) in Austria Vienna’s 5-1 win over Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over Alanyaspor on Saturday. Yedlin helped set up the lone goal of the match.

Mix Diskerud started and played 64 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sivasspor’s 2-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.

Swedish

Cup

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 2-1 loss to Vasteras on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 2-0 win over Landskrona Bols on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 87 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-0 loss to AGF Aarhus on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Odense’s 0-0 draw with Horsens on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to FC Helsingor on Saturday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 34 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-1 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Ross County on Sunday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United. Powers missed his second-straight match with a head injury.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ermis Aradippou on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu did not dress in Young Boys 2-0 win over Servette on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief started and played 84 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 win over Gornik Zabrze on Saturday.

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played two minutes in Rakow’s 2-1 win over Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo did not dress in Ferencvaros 1-0 win over Budapest Honved on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played seven minutes in Internacional’s 2-1 loss to Flamengo on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Monterrey on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Leon on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.