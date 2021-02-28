Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Adams, and more

Galatasaray retained the top spot in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday with DeAndre Yedlin continuing to impress for his new club.

Yedlin went the distance at right back for the league leaders in a 2-0 home victory over Erzurum. The 26-year-old helped shut down Erzurum’s attacking front in the win, while also putting in a strong outing individually. Yedlin led the match with nine duels won and also had the most successful tackles with three. He also won all four of his aerial battles and made two interceptions in another strong performance since arriving from Newcastle United.

Saturday’s win sees Galatasaray move three points clear of second place Besiktas with 14 league matches to go. Up next for the club is a midweek trip to Ankaragucu on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams dominated in RB Leipzig’s comeback win over Borussia Monchengladbach while Sergino Dest impressed in Barcelona’s road win over Sevilla. Yunus Musah got the start for Valencia, but couldn’t help the Spanish club avoid a three-goal defeat. Matt Miazga returned to Anderlecht’s backline on Sunday and helped the club to an important road win over Standard Liege.

Chris Richards retained his starting role for Hoffenheim in a 1-1 league draw with Union Berlin. Matthew Hoppe and Schalke suffered a lopsided defeat to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Daryl Dike started and played 75 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-1 win over Millwall on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 54 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Paul Arriola came off the bench and played nine minutes in Swansea City’s 3-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played three minutes for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 59 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandria on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

WSL

Sam Mewis started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 64 minutes in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 18 minutes for Man City.

Abby Dahlkemper came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Man City.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario did not dress (Quarantine) in Lyon’s 2-0 win over ASJ Soyaux on Saturday.

PL 2

Marlon Fossey started and played 45 minutes in Fulham U-23’s 2-0 loss to Wolves on Friday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City U-23’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal U-23’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face Chelsea on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Reading on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 79 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 73 minutes in Schalke’s 5-1 loss to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started and played 69 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

John Brooks did not dress (Suspension) in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Joe Scally did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Hannover on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Hannover.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-2 loss to FC Heidenheim on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face St. Pauli on Monday.

Julian Green is OUT (COVID-19).

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-2 draw with Lubeck on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Sevilla on Saturday.

Yunus Musah started and played 54 minutes in Valencia’s 3-0 loss to Getafe on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Sunday.

Segunda B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Juventus 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 4-0 loss to Cremonese on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Strasbourg on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 2-0 loss to Paris FC on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon dressed but did not play in Boavista’s 2-1 loss to Vitoria de Guimaraes on Friday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-1 win over Standard Liege on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played one minute in Genk’s 2-1 win over Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Eupen on Sunday.

Joe Efford did not dress in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT with COVID-19 for Club Brugge.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 2-2 draw with FC Twente on Saturday.

Kik Pierie started and played 90 minutes for FC Twente.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 4-1 loss to PEC Zwolle on Friday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-0 win over FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Monday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 85 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 1-1 draw with Swarovski Tirol on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-0 loss to Austria Vienna on Sunday.

Brandon Servania did not dress for St. Poelten.

Erik Palmer-Brown is OUT (Injury) for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-0 win over Erzurum on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 68 minutes in Denizlispor’s 3-0 loss to Besiktas on Friday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played one minute in Sivasspor’s 0-0 draw with Rizespor on Saturday.

Swedish

Cup

Romain Gall and Malmo face GAIS on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds’ scheduled match with Akropolis was postponed on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 76 minutes in Odense’s 2-1 win over Randers on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Fremad Amager on Sunday.

Loucious Don Deedson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 60 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress (Injury).

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemdion on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 2-1 win over Warta Poznan on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 win over Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow’s 1-0 win over Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Friday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-2 draw with MTK Budapest on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Puebal on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face are off this weekend.