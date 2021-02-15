Barcelona - PSG, return of UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Things have not gone well for Barcelona so far in 2021.

The mysterious leak of Lionel Messi’s contract last month was the harbinger of high drama off the field. Things have been bad on the field too. The year so far has seen the team underperform in La Liga, have a complete meltdown in the Supercopa de España final, and set itself up with a 2-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey all while the much needed leadership reset hangs in the balance with the team’s presidential election coming up in March.

It isn’t garbage time yet, though.

In fact, it’s go time. The Catalan giant can right the ship and possibly more if it can get serious about the return of the UEFA Champions League, and its must-see matchup with PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The job is doable for Barca, too. PSG is not enjoying its usual cakewalk of France at the moment, and the honeymoon phase of Mauricio Pochettino abruptly ended when the team took a 3-2 loss to promotion side Lorient in his second match in charge, and the team still sits second in the Ligue 1 ranks with Neymar’s recent injury taking him out of the equation for the foreseeable future.

Advancing in the star-studded matchup will be a reprieve from their struggles for the winner, and the loser’s problems will be magnified.

Liverpool, another team who desperately needs to silence its critics with a good showing in the tournament, faces a passable test against RB Leipzig – but caution must be exercised. The German side already proved it has no reservations about punching up in the tournament, ask Manchester United fans about that story.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Barcelona vs PSG – Both desperately need to stay alive and start having fun, and the star power on display gives ground for someone to be the hero who leads the way. RB Leipzig vs Liverpool – Liverpool should win. But it has been blowing a lot of games it should win lately. How much trouble are they in? Porto vs Juventus – Cristiano Ronaldo in UCL mode. Enough said. USWNT vs Canada – The Canadians present the U.S. Women’s National Team with its toughest test in 2021 in the opening round of the SheBelieves Cup. Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund – More UCL fare. Both will feel like this one is winnable, both have good arguments to think that way, but only one can go on to be the underdog in the next round.

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Sheffield United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bayern München vs Arminia Bielefeld

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cádiz vs Athletic Club

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Parma

Primeira Liga

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Paços de Ferreira

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Atlas

Primera División

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Argentinos Juniors

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente vs Lanús

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Bengaluru

Club Friendly

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Emelec vs Manta

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs Beşiktaş

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN, – Barcelona vs PSG

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Galavision – RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Sydney FC

EFL Championship

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Luton Town vs Cardiff City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

CAF U20 Championship

11:50 a.m. –fuboTV – Ghana vs Tanzania

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Gambia U20 vs Morocco U20

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN – Porto vs Juventus

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Galavision – Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Fulham

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Everton vs Manchester City

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Levante vs Atlético Madrid

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul

Copa Argentina

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Vélez Sarsfield vs Deportivo Camioneros

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

Copa do Brasil

7:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Palmeiras vs Grêmio

Primera A

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Deportivo Cali

EFL Championship

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Rotherham United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. -ESPN App – Goa vs Odisha

CAF U20 Championship

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Mozambique vs Mauritania

Tournoi de France

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Norway vs Switzerland

Canc. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– France vs Iceland

Primera Division

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Cerro Largo vs Peñarol

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Galavision- Crvena Zvezda vs AC Milan

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Sporting Braga vs Roma

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Olympiakos Piraeus vs PSV

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Dynamo Kyiv vs Club Brugge

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Slavia Praha vs Leicester City

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com – Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Univision – Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Galavisiion – Lille vs Ajax

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Granada vs Napoli

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Antwerp vs Rangers

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, Univision – Benfica vs Arsenal

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Molde vs Hoffenheim

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Salzburg vs Villarreal

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, TUDN.com- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk

SheBelieves Cup

4 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Brazil vs Argentina

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– USA vs Canada

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Santos Laguna

Copa Argentina

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Liniers

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Defensores de Belgrano vs Almirante Brown

Primera A

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV– América de Cali vs Santa Fe

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Progreso vs Naciona