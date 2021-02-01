Boyd joins Sivasspor on loan from Besiktas

Tyler Boyd looked set to rejoin Besiktas for the second-half of the Turkish Super Lig season, but will now head out on loan until the summer.

Sivasspor has acquired the U.S. Men’s National Team winger on loan for the remainder of the season. Besiktas had seen Boyd return to first team training in December, but will now head out to earn minutes elsewhere.

Boyd scored the first goal of the season for Besiktas back on September 13th, but was not kept on the roster due to a league roster rule. Boyd made six appearances for the club in all competitions this season before being sidelined.

He not only featured in the Super Lig, but also saw the field in both UEFA Champions and Europa League qualifying. Boyd did return to training with the team this December and January in hopes of being included for the second-half of the season, but now will play elsewhere.

The 25-year-old New Zealand-born midfielder completed a Change of Association with FIFA in 2019 to play for the USMNT and has become a regular addition in Gregg Berhalter’s squad when healthy. He has earned seven caps to date for the USMNT, scoring two goals in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sivasspor is currently in 14th place in the Super Lig and has not won in its last four league matches.