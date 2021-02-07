Chris Richards earns start in Hoffenheim debut

Chris Richards made the switch to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim this week and jumped right into the club’s starting lineup on Sunday.

Richards earned the start on the left side of a three-man backline and went the distance in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. It was a promising performance for the Bayern Munich loanee, who showed good signs in his individual performance.

The 20-year-old successfully completed all three of his tackles, while winning seven of his 10 duels, and making nine recoveries. Richards also completed 81% of his passes in the match, while standing up well in one-on-one battles.

Hoffenheim tied things up in the 47th minute after an early goal from Eintracht Frankfurt, but would concede twice more after the hour mark. Two goals in a two-minute span handed Frankfurt a 3-1 win and subdued Hoffenheim to a second-consecutive league defeat.

“I was somewhat nervous at the beginning but things got better after the first few successful plays,” Richards said. “We made too many mistakes in our game. The two quick-fire goals decided the match.”

Hoffenheim dropped to 12th in the league table with Sunday’s defeat and will next travel to Borussia Dortmund on February 13th.