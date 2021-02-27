Dest shines as Barcelona downs Sevilla in top-four victory

Sergino Dest looked to have moved one step closer to being at his best again for Barcelona, as the American defender impressed in Saturday’s top-four La Liga showdown.

Dest helped Barcelona knock off Sevilla 2-0 to move into second place in the league table. The victory also moved the Catalan club to two points back of leaders Atletico Madrid, who play on Sunday.

The 20-year-old got the nod at the right wingback position for Ronald Koeman’s side, and did well to help Barcelona extend its unbeaten run in league play to 15 matches.

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock in the 29th minute for Barcelona before Lionel Messi slammed the door shut on any late drama from Seville, by scoring the insurance goal in the 85th minute.

Dest completed 86% of his passes in the match, while also hitting the crossbar once and being a threat in the final third repeatedly. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender also drew two fouls, made two interceptions, and won three of his six individual duels in his 90-minute performance.

After coming off the bench in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Elche, Dest looked confident ahead of this week’s Copa Del Rey semifinal second leg against Sevilla. Barcelona lost the first leg 2-0 back on February 10th as Dest missed the match through injury, but could rely on the young defender to start at the Camp Now this week.

Barcelona hosts Sevilla on Wednesday before traveling to Osasuna on March 6th in La Liga play.