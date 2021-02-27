Ethan Horvath tests positive for COVID-19

Ethan Horvath has continued to dress as Simon Mignolet’s backup at Club Brugge, but now will be out of contention for the time being.

Club Brugge announced one day after its elimination from the UEFA Europa League that Horvath has tested positive for COVID-19. Horvath is the ninth recent player on Brugge’s roster to test positive and will now begin a quarantine period away from his teammates.

Horvath was reportedly linked with a possible start this week with Mignolet testing positive himself, but the Belgian goalkeeper didn’t show any major signs of the virus. The former Liverpool goalkeeper played in Thursday’s 1-0 second leg defeat to Dynamo Kyiv, seeing Club Brugge eliminated by a 2-1 scoreline.

Since then, the club has announced the postponement of this weekend’s scheduled match against Gent. Horvath has made three appearances this season, winning twice with one of those victories coming in the UEFA Champions League group stage against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The American has found it tough to crack the starting lineup since Mignolet’s arrival in 2020 and could be on his way out of Brugge this summer to find consistent playing time elsewhere.

Club Brugge sits 15 points clear at the top of the Pro League table and next faces Standard Liege next week in a Belgian Cup quarterfinal showdown.