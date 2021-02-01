Gray, Caicedo, Deulofeu headline Deadline Day moves

Monday marked the end of the Winter Transfer Window which saw several European leagues shut their door on player acquisitions in January.

The English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1 all saw teams make their final moves for the second-half of the domestic season. Teams will now head into the final months of matches, looking for strong finishes to their seasons.

Demarai Gray, Moises Caicedo, and Gerard Deulofeu were just three players making their moves to new clubs on Friday.

Here’s a look the weekend’s major transfers:

Bayer Leverkusen acquired English winger Demarai Gray on a permanent deal from Leicester City. (REPORT)

Ecuadorian defender Moises Caicedo has joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente del Valle. (REPORT)

Gerard Deulofeu has joined Udinese on a permanent move from Watford. (REPORT)

Galatasaray has added Newcastle United and USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will reportedly join West Bromwich Albion on loan from Arsenal after the sides agreed to a deal. (REPORT)

Valencia added the services of striker Patrick Cutrone on loan from Wolves. (REPORT)

Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl leaves the club and signs a permanent deal with Midtjylland. (REPORT)

Manchester City has loaned defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (REPORT)

Chris Richards has been loaned by Bayern Munich to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Brentford has added veteran defender Winston Reid on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion have added Okay Yokuslu on loan from La Liga side Celta Vigo. (REPORT)

Bournemouth has transferred midfielder Dan Gosling to fellow EFL Championship side Watford. (REPORT)

Norwich City has acquired Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a permanent deal from Aston Villa. (REPORT)

Chelsea loaned defender Baba Rahman to Greek side PAOK. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Derby County has added defender Teden Mendi on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Charlton Athletic acquired Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on loan for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Ipswich Town has added Troy Parrott on a loan deal from Tottenham. (REPORT)

Danish side Aalborg has added Martin Samuelsen on loan from League One side Hull City. (REPORT)