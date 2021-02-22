Julian Green sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

Julian Green is in the midst of a career-best campaign with SpVgg Greuther Furth this season, but that campaign has been put on hold after he became the latest player sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test.

Greuther Furth announced prior to its home game with Holstein Kiel that Green had been ruled out for the 2. Bundesliga fixture after testing positive for COVID-19. The German club added that Green is doing okay, but he is unavailable to participate until further notice.

Greuther Furth won the Monday match over the third-place side, erasing an early deficit and rallying to a 2-1 victory. The victory moved Greuther Furth into second place in Germany’s second tier, and the club is now tied on points with league leader Hamburg.

The 25-year-old Green has been one of his side’s most productive players thus far. He has scored seven goals in league play, emerging as one of the best midfielders in the German second division.

Greuther Furth next visits Hannover 96 on Saturday.