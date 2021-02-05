Liverpool - Manchester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Patience has paid off for Manchester City, which now leads the English Premier League table after a shakier start than many fans could tolerate.

The trophy isn’t all the way out of Liverpool’s clutches yet, but the Reds have no margin for error after their recent surprising loss to Brighton..

Seven points behind the lead and sitting in fourth place heading into Sunday’s contest, Liverpool has watched City amass a nine-match winning streak in the league and is one of the few teams in England that can present a credible threat to slow down the runaway act.

In Qatar, the freshly-minted champions of the Copa Libertadores and CONCACAF Champions League, Palmeiras and Tigres, square off in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. The winner earns an opportunity to test themselves against Bayern Munich for the trophy.

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Liverpool vs. Manchester City. Can the Reds stop the red-hot Citizens and keep their fading title hopes alive?

2. Manchester United vs. Everton. The Red Devils will be hoping for Liverpool and City to draw while they dispose of a Toffees side within range of the Top Four.

3. Juventus vs. Roma. Bryan Reynolds’ Roma debut may not be ready to happen, but Weston McKennie starring in a high-profile Serie A match is must-see TV.

4. Schalke vs. RB Leipzig. Matthew Hoppe vs. Tyler Adams. Enough said.

5. Palmeiras vs. Tigres. The Club World Cup semifinals feature a top Brazilian team and Mexican power Tigres in what should be a fun affair.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV & Online:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs Bayern München

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Inter

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Sporting CP

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Vitória Guimarães

Liga MX

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Necaxa vs Cruz Azul

Primera B Metropolitana

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – San Telmo vs Deportivo Madryn

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

EFL Championship

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Norwich City

EFL League One

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Gillingham vs Lincoln City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ayr United vs Hearts

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Arsenal

10 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Newcastle United vs Southampton

10 a.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Fulham vs West Ham United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Everton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Granada

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA – Elche vs Villarreal

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Getafe

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Torino

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Spezia

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Roma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Napoli

Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Reims

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Puebla

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Fox Deportes – Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Watford

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Derby County

D1 Féminine

9:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier

Indian Super League

9 a.m. -ESPN App- Odisha vs Mohun Bagan

Liga MX Femenil

11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Tijuana

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Twente

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Vitesse

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fatih Karagümrük

Primera Division

7:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Boston River vs Peñarol

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham vs West Bromwich Albion

9 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Manchester City

2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Cádiz

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Eibar

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Benevento vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Crotone

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Cagliari

FIFA Club World Cup

10 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Ulsan vs Al-Duhali

1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Palmeiras vs Tigres

Primeira Liga

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Porto

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Bordeaux

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Monaco

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Metz

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs PSG

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Toluca vs Mazatlán

Australian A-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western United

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

2:05 a.m. -ESPN App- Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – AGF vs Lyngby

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs East Bengal

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs NorthEast United

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Groningen vs Feyenoord

LigaPro

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Casa Pia

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hamilton Academical vs Rangers

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Konyaspor

Primera Division

7:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs River Plate