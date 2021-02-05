Liverpool - Manchester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Patience has paid off for Manchester City, which now leads the English Premier League table after a shakier start than many fans could tolerate.
The trophy isn’t all the way out of Liverpool’s clutches yet, but the Reds have no margin for error after their recent surprising loss to Brighton..
Seven points behind the lead and sitting in fourth place heading into Sunday’s contest, Liverpool has watched City amass a nine-match winning streak in the league and is one of the few teams in England that can present a credible threat to slow down the runaway act.
In Qatar, the freshly-minted champions of the Copa Libertadores and CONCACAF Champions League, Palmeiras and Tigres, square off in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. The winner earns an opportunity to test themselves against Bayern Munich for the trophy.
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Liverpool vs. Manchester City. Can the Reds stop the red-hot Citizens and keep their fading title hopes alive?
2. Manchester United vs. Everton. The Red Devils will be hoping for Liverpool and City to draw while they dispose of a Toffees side within range of the Top Four.
3. Juventus vs. Roma. Bryan Reynolds’ Roma debut may not be ready to happen, but Weston McKennie starring in a high-profile Serie A match is must-see TV.
4. Schalke vs. RB Leipzig. Matthew Hoppe vs. Tyler Adams. Enough said.
5. Palmeiras vs. Tigres. The Club World Cup semifinals feature a top Brazilian team and Mexican power Tigres in what should be a fun affair.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV & Online:
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs Bayern München
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Inter
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Sporting CP
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Vitória Guimarães
Liga MX
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Necaxa vs Cruz Azul
Primera B Metropolitana
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – San Telmo vs Deportivo Madryn
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Perth Glory
EFL Championship
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Norwich City
EFL League One
1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Gillingham vs Lincoln City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ayr United vs Hearts
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Arsenal
10 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Newcastle United vs Southampton
10 a.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO – Fulham vs West Ham United
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Everton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia M’gladbach vs Köln
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Granada
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA – Elche vs Villarreal
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Getafe
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Torino
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Spezia
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Roma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Napoli
Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Reims
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Puebla
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Fox Deportes – Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM
Australian A-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Macarthur vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Watford
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Derby County
D1 Féminine
9:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Olympique Lyonnais vs Montpellier
Indian Super League
9 a.m. -ESPN App- Odisha vs Mohun Bagan
Liga MX Femenil
11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Tijuana
Eredivisie
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Twente
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Vitesse
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Fatih Karagümrük
Primera Division
7:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Boston River vs Peñarol
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- Tottenham vs West Bromwich Albion
9 a.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Manchester City
2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Cádiz
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Valencia
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Eibar
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Betis vs Barcelona
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Benevento vs Sampdoria
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Crotone
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Bologna
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Cagliari
FIFA Club World Cup
10 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Ulsan vs Al-Duhali
1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Palmeiras vs Tigres
Primeira Liga
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Porto
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs Bordeaux
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Monaco
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Metz
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs PSG
Liga MX
1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Toluca vs Mazatlán
Australian A-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
2:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western United
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
2:05 a.m. -ESPN App- Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – AGF vs Lyngby
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs East Bengal
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Groningen vs Feyenoord
LigaPro
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Casa Pia
Scottish Premiership
7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hamilton Academical vs Rangers
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Konyaspor
Primera Division
7:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs River Plate
