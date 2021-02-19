Milan Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

After a dominant start to open the Serie A season, AC Milan has come back down to earth in recent weeks and now finds itself trailing bitter rival Inter Milan by a point.
It is only a point, but momentum is not on the red side of the rivalry at the moment.
A couple of weeks ago, things got testy in their Coppa Italia quarterfinal matchup where a late Zlatan Ibrahimović red card helped Inter take the spoils and build some serious momentum to the tune of winning its last three league games and march into first place.
Heading into the weekend, Inter will look it make it a four-point lead when the two go head to head on Sunday for a match primed for great viewing. Tensions will run hot once again as they square off for the last time in the 2021 campaign.
In England, we will know more about Liverpool’s status on Saturday.
After slipping and falling to a myriad of lesser quality teams in recent weeks of Premier League play, the Reds may have gotten their mojo back with a precious midweek Champions League win over RB Leipzig.
Merseyside Derby rival Everton stands in their way though, and it’s a battle of 6th vs 7th in the Premier League ranks, and a win should catapult one back into the top four.
Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. AC Milan vs. Inter Milan. Sunday’s Milan Derby has all the ingredients for an unforgettable affair.
2. Liverpool vs. Everton. Saturday’s Merseyside Derby features two teams that are each in desperate need of three points to jump back into the race for the Premier League Top 4.
3. Arsenal vs. Manchester City. Can anybody stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut? The Gunners are a longshot, but this Sunday battle should be entertaining either way.
4. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich. Bayern face a stiff test on Sunday against a streaking Eintracht Frankfurt side that hammered Bayern the last time the champions visited Frankfurt, though that was more than a year ago, before Hansi Flick took charge.
5. Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund. Revierderby’s always have some extra spice, but Saturday’s edition features two equally desperate teams in need of a win, and could also feature a pair of talented young Americans in Gio Reyna and Matthew Hoppe.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Getafe
Serie A
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Spezia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Torino
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Brest vs Olympique Lyonnais
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Monterrey
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Mazatlán
Copa Argentina
10 p.m. –fuboTV– Tigre vs Alvarado
Australian A-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Macarthur
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Olmedo
7 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Nueve de Octubre
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Derby County
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Trabzonspor
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Southampton vs Chelsea
10 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Everton
3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Sheffield United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Eibar
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Levante
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Bologna
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Reims
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Toluca
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Atlas vs América
Copa Argentina
10 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlanta vs Villa San Carlos
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
5:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
2:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
Austrian Football Bundesliga
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Hartberg vs Ried
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Brentford
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Barnsley
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
Women’s Friendly
1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mexico vs Costa Rica
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– France vs Switzerland
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Cameroon vs Mozambique
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – VVV vs AZ
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
9 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Manchester City
2 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Cádiz
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Huesca vs Granada
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Parma vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+ AC Milan vs Inter Milan
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Benevento vs Roma
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Metz
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Bordeaux
11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lorient vs Lille
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Monaco
SheBelieves Cup
3 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Brazil
6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Argentina vs Canada
Liga MX
1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Pumas UNAM vs León
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Querétaro vs Puebla
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Tigres UANL vs Tijuana
Australian A-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
2:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
Football Bundesliga
8:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Admira vs LASK Linz
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brøndby vs Vejle
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Goa
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso U20 vs Namibia U20
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Feyenoord
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Vitesse
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam
Scottish Premiership
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ross County vs Celtic
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Antalyaspor
for those who are counting, a grand total of 1 game on NBC, 7 on Bein for those who get it. O on ESPN, 1 ladies on Fox. All the rest on pay to play