Milan Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

After a dominant start to open the Serie A season, AC Milan has come back down to earth in recent weeks and now finds itself trailing bitter rival Inter Milan by a point.

It is only a point, but momentum is not on the red side of the rivalry at the moment.

A couple of weeks ago, things got testy in their Coppa Italia quarterfinal matchup where a late Zlatan Ibrahimović red card helped Inter take the spoils and build some serious momentum to the tune of winning its last three league games and march into first place.

Heading into the weekend, Inter will look it make it a four-point lead when the two go head to head on Sunday for a match primed for great viewing. Tensions will run hot once again as they square off for the last time in the 2021 campaign.

In England, we will know more about Liverpool’s status on Saturday.

After slipping and falling to a myriad of lesser quality teams in recent weeks of Premier League play, the Reds may have gotten their mojo back with a precious midweek Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

Merseyside Derby rival Everton stands in their way though, and it’s a battle of 6th vs 7th in the Premier League ranks, and a win should catapult one back into the top four.

Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. AC Milan vs. Inter Milan. Sunday’s Milan Derby has all the ingredients for an unforgettable affair.

2. Liverpool vs. Everton. Saturday’s Merseyside Derby features two teams that are each in desperate need of three points to jump back into the race for the Premier League Top 4.

3. Arsenal vs. Manchester City. Can anybody stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut? The Gunners are a longshot, but this Sunday battle should be entertaining either way.

4. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich. Bayern face a stiff test on Sunday against a streaking Eintracht Frankfurt side that hammered Bayern the last time the champions visited Frankfurt, though that was more than a year ago, before Hansi Flick took charge.

5. Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund. Revierderby’s always have some extra spice, but Saturday’s edition features two equally desperate teams in need of a win, and could also feature a pair of talented young Americans in Gio Reyna and Matthew Hoppe.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Getafe

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Torino

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Brest vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Monterrey

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Juárez vs Mazatlán

Copa Argentina

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Tigre vs Alvarado

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western United vs Macarthur

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Olmedo

7 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Nueve de Octubre

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Derby County

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Trabzonspor

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Southampton vs Chelsea

10 a.m. –fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Everton

3 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Sheffield United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Elche vs Eibar

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Levante

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Bologna

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Reims

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Toluca

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Atlas vs América

Copa Argentina

10 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlanta vs Villa San Carlos

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

5:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne City

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

Austrian Football Bundesliga

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Hartberg vs Ried

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Coventry City vs Brentford

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Barnsley

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

Women’s Friendly

1:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mexico vs Costa Rica

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– France vs Switzerland

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Cameroon vs Mozambique

Eredivisie

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – VVV vs AZ

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Arsenal vs Manchester City

2 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Barcelona vs Cádiz

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Huesca vs Granada

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Parma vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+ AC Milan vs Inter Milan

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Benevento vs Roma

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Metz

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Bordeaux

11:05 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Lorient vs Lille

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Monaco

SheBelieves Cup

3 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Brazil

6 p.m. -TUDN.com- Argentina vs Canada

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Pumas UNAM vs León

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Querétaro vs Puebla

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Tigres UANL vs Tijuana

Australian A-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

Football Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Admira vs LASK Linz

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brøndby vs Vejle

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Goa

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso U20 vs Namibia U20

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Feyenoord

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Vitesse

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam

Scottish Premiership

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ross County vs Celtic

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Gaziantepspor vs Antalyaspor