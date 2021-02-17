MLS Ticker: Montreal signs Hurtado, Loons ink right back, and more

The Montreal makeover continues.

CF Montreal announced on Tuesday that it has signed veteran MLS attacker Erik Hurtado as a free agent. Hurtado joins the Canadian team on a one-year deal that includes an option for 2022, and is the latest in a number of offseason additions made by the organization.

The 30-year-old American, who has spent eight seasons in MLS, last played for Sporting Kansas City. He spent two campaigns with that side, compiling 28 league appearances, 11 starts, and seven goals. He also previously played for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

minnesota united inks right back taylor

Another new face has arrived to help strengthen and add depth to Minnesota United’s back line.

Minnesota United announced on Tuesday that it has signed right back DJ Taylor, who last played with USL side North Carolina FC. Taylor, 23, spent the past three-and-a-half seasons with the lower-division outfit.

He previously played for Torre Levante of Spain’s fourth division.

charlotte fc lands polish youth international

It will be another year before Charlotte FC takes the field, but the team’s inaugural roster continued to take shape on Tuesday.

Charlotte FC has announced that it has acquired young centerback Jan Sobocinski as the future expansion outfit’s fourth player. The 21-year-old defender joins Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree, and Brandt Bronico on the current squad.

Sobocinski, a Polish youth international, has been on the books of second division side LKS Lodz in his native land for the past three-and-a-half years. This season, he has made 14 league appearances, all starts, for the third-placed club.

earthquakes add young forward kikanovic

The San Jose Earthquakes just bolstered their attacking corps, adding a young player they know a decent bit about.

The Earthquakes announced on Tuesday they have signed forward Benji Kikanovic to a one-year deal that comes with options through the 2024 season. Kikanovic had been on the team’s radar since his collegiate days at Sacramento State University, and spent last season at the Earthquakes’ former USL affiliate Reno 1868.

The 21-year-old player scored two goals in 13 appearances for Reno last season.

union reportedly set to acquire scottish defender

At long last, the Philadelphia Union are reportedly ready to make a new signing.

The Union are close to signing Scottish centerback Stuart Findlay, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Findlay is currently on the books of Kilmarnock in his native land, and would become the Union’s first new signing this offseason.

The 25-year-old defender has started in 21 of the 22 league games he has appeared in for Kilmarnock this season.

MuLHOLLAND RETIRES, JOINS RSL’s TECHNICAL STAFF

Luke Mulholland’s playing days have come to an end, but his technical staff career is only just beginning.

Real Salt Lake announced on Tuesday that Mulholland, a long-time midfielder for the team, had called time on his 10-year career. RSL also revealed that Mulholland will immediately join the organization as a team scout that will oversee internal and international talents.

Mulholland, 32, spent seven seasons with Real Salt Lake from 2014-2020. He also played for the team’s USL affiliate, Real Monarchs, especially during the past couple of campaigns.