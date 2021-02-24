MLS Ticker: Orlando City's Suarez arrested, TFC re-signs veteran duo, and more

Newly-acquired Orlando City defender Jonathan Suarez has been arrested in Florida, and stands accused of sexual assault.

Suarez and his brother stand accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Osceola County, Florida earlier this week. The two brothers were taken into custody on Tuesday evening, charged with one count of sexual battery. They are being held without bond.

Orlando City issued the following statement regarding Suarez’s arrest to the Orlando Sentinel:

“Late Tuesday night, Orlando City SC became aware that defender Jonathan Suárez was arrested in Osceola County. The club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete.”

The Lions announced the loan acquisition of the defender from Liga MX side Querétaro FC in early February. Suárez joined the Lions on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Toronto re-signs defenders Morrow, Zavaleta

Toronto FC retained the services of two veteran defenders on Tuesday, inking Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta to new contracts through the 2021 MLS season.

Morrow, 33, is entering his eighth season with TFC and his 12th overall in MLS. The Canadian international has made 229 combined appearances in his TFC career to date, scoring 17 goals and adding 19 assists.

He’s helped the Reds win five trophies since 2016, including the 2017 treble which included MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Off the field, Morrow was named Executive Director of Black Players for Change (BPC) following the organization’s launch in June 2020.

The 28-year-old Zavaleta is entering his seventh season with TFC and ninth overall in MLS. He was originally acquired in a trade with the Seattle Sounders FC in January 2015 and since has made 136 combined appearances for the club.

Zalaveta’s contract also comes with a club option for 2022.

ORLANDO CITY SIGNS DUTCH FORWARD

Orlando City has brought more European experience to its attacking corps with the acquisition of Dutch forward Silvester van der Water on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo, signing a three-year deal. Van der Water’s deal also includes a one-year option with Targeted Allocation Money used for the signing.

Van der Water started out his professional career at Almere City FC of the Eerste Divisie, making his professional debut in February 2016. The Dutch winger played for Almere City for two years before transferring to top-flight Heracles in July 2018. The Netherlands native has made 124 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 19 assists.

His arrival gives Oscar Pareja another attacking piece to go along with Nani, Daryl Dike, and Chris Mueller for the upcoming campaign.

Earthquakes re-sign goalkeeper Bersano

The San Jose Earthquakes announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Matt Bersano has signed a one-year contract.

Bersano, 28, enters his fifth season with the Quakes in 2021 and is still waiting to make his MLS debut. Over the past four years, Bersano has totaled 60 appearances on loan with the Quakes’ former USL Championship affiliate Reno 1868 FC.

Bersano was a two-time USL Team of the Week honoree and named the team’s Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Prior to joining San Jose, Bersano made two appearances for USL side Seattle Sounders FC 2 in 2016. Bersano is a former youth player at Real Salt Lake AZ, and has competed collegiately at both Oregon State (2011-14) and Penn State (2015).