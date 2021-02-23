Odunze makes Leicester City Under-23 debut in draw

Chituru Odunze’s long wait to debut for Leicester City’s Under-23 team ended on Monday with the American goalkeeper getting the nod between the posts.

Odunze impressed in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, making four saves and showing Under-23 head coach Steve Beaglehole what he can bring to the team long-term.

The 19-year-old had mainly featured for Leicester’s Under-21 this season, while also being on the bench for two Under-23 matches to date. Odunze kept his team alive until the dying moments of Monday’s PL 2 match, before unfortunately conceding a late equalizer.

Odunze made the switch to Leicester City in 2019 from the Vancouver Whitecaps and has also trained with Brendan Rodgers’ first team squad this season.

A former U.S. Under-17 National Team player, Odunze has also represented the Under-20’s before earning his first senior call up in November 2020. Odunze did not featuring in November friendlies against Wales or Panama, but he did get his first experience working with Gregg Berhalter and his staff.

The North Carolina-born goalkeeper will aim to follow up his debut by featuring in the Under-23’s next match on March 1st against Chelsea.