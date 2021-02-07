Pulisic misses Chelsea win due to family issues

Christian Pulisic was not a part of Chelsea’s Premier League win at Bramall Lane on Sunday, but there is little reason to worry about the U.S. Men’s National Team star going forward.

Pulisic missed out on Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United due to family issues, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel admitted post match. The 22-year-old winger has totaled 74 minutes of league action since Tuchel was hired, but is likely to play a key role for the team as the season progresses.

“Christian has some family issues to solve, and family is always first, so we decided to give him a rest,” Tuchel said.

Pulisic has yet to start under Tuchel since the German was appointed manager, appearing off the bench in wins over Burnley and Tottenham in addition to a scoreless draw with Wolves. The Pennsylvania native assisted once in a 2-0 victory over Burnley back on January 31st, while he also closed out a 1-0 triumph against Spurs last week.

With several attacking pieces to choose from, Tuchel has aimed to keep his squad fresh with matches coming thick and fast in all competitions. The Blues travel to Barnsley on February 11th in FA Cup action before taking on Newcastle United and Southampton in back-to-back league fixtures.

Chelsea sits fifth in the EPL table, one point behind fourth place Liverpool with 15 matches to play.