Report: Amaya requests trade away from FC Cincinnati

Frankie Amaya is one of FC Cincinnati’s impactful players heading into 2021, but the midfielder reportedly may not be in blue and orange much longer.

Amaya has requested a trade amid interest from multiple MLS teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. The former No. 1 selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft has communicated to team officials that he wants to leave the club in the coming weeks, according to the report.

“I’ve given everything to Cincinnati and the fans over the last two years and I will always be grateful for their support and kindness,” Amaya told The Athletic in a statement through his agent. “During this offseason I’ve realized that the club doesn’t have the same level of commitment to me, so I have asked the club to trade me as I don’t feel my goals can be achieved in Cincinnati.”

Amaya, 20, has started 36 games across two seasons for FC Cincy and has developed into one of MLS’ top young midfielders. He only has scored one goal, a game-winner against Atlanta United at the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament, but has continued to show promise from his midfield position.

FC Cincinnati has not made the MLS Cup Playoffs in either of its first two MLS seasons, and is coming off a last place finish in 2020. The club has bolstered its attack with the acquisition of Brazilian striker Brenner earlier this week and is also reportedly linked with former MLS players Pity Martinez and Luciano Acosta.

Despite Amaya’s request, Gerard Nijkamp’s side isn’t planning on letting loose the former UCLA product.

“Earlier this offseason, Frankie expressed his frustration with losing and asked if we would trade him,” a statement from the club to The Athletic read. “We made clear that from our ownership, to our staff, to our fans, we are all disappointed that our first two seasons in MLS proved to be very challenging. We shared our plans to ambitiously add to our roster to return to the level of success that we experienced before joining MLS. We believe Frankie is a key part of how we will continue to grow on the pitch and therefore are not looking to trade him.”

“Since the request, we have made a few key additions – led by Brenner – with more to come, as we remain committed to move on from our first two difficult seasons. We look forward to an exciting 2021 season when we open the fabulous West End Stadium.”

FC Cincinnati has yet to announce when it will open preseason camp, but it will likely be in March with the regular season set to begin April 17th.