Report: American teenager Francis Jacobs moves to Rangers

The youngest soccer player to turn pro in the United States has reportedly just made the move abroad.

Fifteen-year-old midfielder Francis Jacobs has completed a deal to join Rangers, according to a report from The Athletic. Jacobs is signing with the Scottish side after most recently playing for USL Championship side Orange County SC.

The move comes after Jacobs spent time with a Rangers youth team, playing for the club’s Under-16 squad at the Al Kass International Cup in Doha, Qatar. He had also previously spent time with German sides Bayer Leverkusen and FC Cologne.

The 6-foot central midfielder became the youngest American to sign a pro deal back in August 2019. Jacobs signed his first contract at 14 years, four months, and 29 days, surpassing the previous U.S. record held by former teen phenom Freddy Adu.

Jacobs made one start and two appearances for Orange County SC last year. He played a total of 67 minutes in the first season of his career.