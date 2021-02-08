Report: Haji Wright is a transfer target for Swedish champion Malmo

Haji Wright is one of the Danish SuperLiga’s top scorers at the moment, and his goal production could lead to another transfer move for the young American striker.

Reigning Swedish first-division champion Malmo FF has just made an offer to Sonderjyske for Wright, according to a report from FotbollDirekt. The 22-year-old forward is reportedly open to making the switch, but it is not clear whether Sonderjyske is willing to sell Wright at this point.

Wright joined the Danish side on a free transfer last August by signing a deal that runs until 2023, and is off to a strong start in his first SuperLiga season. He is currently in second place in the league in goals with seven in 13 games, and overall he has scored eight times in 15 matches across all competitions.

The potential move to Malmo is made possible by the fact that Sweden’s transfer window is still open, but what could complicate things is that Denmark’s closed last week and as such Sonderjyske may be hard-pressed to find a replacement for the young American.

Having collected 24 points from 15 matches, Sonderjyske currently sits in sixth place in Denmark’s top flight. The team trails current league leaders Brondby by seven points.

Malmo is currently preparing for its title defense in Sweden’s first division. The new Swedish season is set to begin in April.