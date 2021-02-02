Sargent caps Werder Bremen's German Cup win with assist

Josh Sargent was one of three American players to feature in Tuesday’s German Cup action and delivered in an eventual home victory for Werder Bremen.

Sargent played 90 minutes for Florian Kohfeldt’s side, assisting on the team’s second goal in a 2-0 win over 2. Bundesliga opponents Greuther Furth. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker did not record a shot on goal in his outing, but showed good skill in the box to keep his good run of form going.

With Bremen holding on to a 1-0 advantage, the Bundesliga hosts iced the victory with a second goal in the 73rd minute. Sargent raced down the right flank past David Raum before sending a cross into the box, which deflected in off teammate Felix Agu.

It was Sargent’s third assist of the campaign in all competitions and his first in the tournament.

Werder Bremen would hang on for a spot in the quarterfinals, eliminating the in-form visitors in the process. Fellow American Julian Green played 90 minutes for Furth from his midfield position, while Timothy Tillman came off the bench to play the final nine minutes.

Bremen’s unbeaten run is now extended to three matches in all comps ahead of a league trip to Arminia Bielefeld this weekend.