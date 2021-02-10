Zack Steffen and Man City top Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea in FA Cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City kept their dream of lifting this season’s FA Cup alive with a comfortable road victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side advanced to the quarterfinals of the annual competition with a 3-1 win over EFL Championship hosts Swansea City. It was the Citizens’ 15th-consecutive victory across all competitions, a new record by an English top-flight club.

Kyle Walker broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a cross from outside of the box that fooled Swans goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The Citizens would ease their way into the next round by scoring twice more after halftime.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored three minutes apart to pad the lead to 3-0. Morgan Whittaker’s volley past Steffen in the 77th minute gave Steve Cooper’s side a lifeline, but it wouldn’t amount to much in the end.

Steffen did not make a single save, moving to 9-0-0 in all competitions this season. The U.S. Men’s National Team No. 1 goalkeeper was opposed by international teammates Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola, both who featured for the hosts.

Morris made his first start for the club since arriving on loan from the Seattle Sounders, playing 65 minutes alongside Jamal Lowe in the Swans 3-4-1-2 formation.

Arriola made his club debut, playing the final 25 minutes and helping spring Whittaker for the only goal for Swansea City.

Manchester City remains top of the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s league clash with Tottenham, while Swansea City travels to Sheffield Wednesday in Championship action on the same day.