The SBI Show: Episode 302 (Talking USMNT Olympic qualifying squad, Americans Abroad, and more)

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s Olympic qualifying preliminary roster, the loaded slate of Americans Abroad action and the latest major MLS storylines are all covered in the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Host Ives Galarcep kicks off Episode 302 talking about the USMNT Olympic qualifying squad, and the players who could be in line to start once the final roster is determined. Efrain Alvarez’s status on both U.S. and Mexican preliminary rosters is also discussed.

Also on the docket is a busy week on the Americans Abroad front, from the disappointment of Jordan Morris tearing his ACL to the plethora of strikers scoring goals in foreign competitions.

Lastly, Episode 302 digs into MLS Expansion, and the news that Sacramento has lost its lead investor, putting the California city’s MLS future in peril, and potentially opening the door for new markets to jump in.

