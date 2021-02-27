USMNT learns dates, opponents for World Cup Qualifying

The U.S. Men’s National Team received an update to its busy schedule in 2021, by learning plans for World Cup Qualifying and more.

U.S. Soccer announced dates for several competitions and matches involving the USMNT, providing a glimpse of when the team will be back on the field. Gregg Berhalter’s side will partake in 14 games this calendar year, which does not include this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

World Cup Qualifying will begin in September with a three-match window for the Americans, which begins with a road match on Sept. 2nd (opponent TBD). Sept. 5th will also see the USMNT hit the road for its second qualifying match before hosting Honduras on Sept. 8th at a location to be determined.

The USMNT’s qualifying schedule continues on October 7th with a home match against Jamaica before traveling on the road for qualifier on Oct. 10th (opponent TBD). A home showdown with Costa Rica closes out another busy month on Oct. 13.

November will see the USMNT host rivals Mexico on Nov. 12 before traveling to Jamaica on Nov. 16.

Qualifying rolls on in 2022 with six matches slated to occur between January 27-March 30th. Three of those opponents will be determined at a later date while Mexico, Costa Rica, and Honduras will also get another crack at the USMNT.

In addition to World Cup qualifying, the USMNT is set to play friendlies on March 25 against an unnamed opponent and March 28 against Northern Ireland in Belfast. The USMNT is also scheduled to play a friendly on May 30th ahead of the resumption of the reschedule Concacaf Nations League Final Four.

Berhalter’s side will take on Honduras on June 3 in one semifinal while Mexico and Costa Rica meets in the second. The winners will meet in the CNL Final while the losers will meet in the third-place match, both scheduled for June 6.

June 9 could also see the USMNT play another friendly ahead of the start of the Concacaf Gold Cup in July. The USMNT was paired with Canada, Martinique, and a third opponent, who will be determined through the preliminary matches prior to the tournament’s start date.