Tim Weah scores first goal of 2021 in Lille romp

Tim Weah scored his first goal in more than six weeks on Wednesday, helping Ligue 1 leaders Lille to a 3-0 victory over Bordeaux.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward made his first start in more than three weeks and made the most of it, finishing off a lightning-fast counterattack to score his first goal of 2021 and help secure Lille’s fifth straight win.

🇺🇸 TIMOTHY WEAH gets the final touch as @LOSC_EN break loose to go up 2-0 over @girondins_en #FCGBLOSC

The new year had seen Weah struggling for consistent playing time after having finished 2020 with a good run of form. He scored three goals in five matches in December to close out the year, but had managed just one start in five matches in the new year before he was handed a starting nod on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has made a successful return to regular action after missing a year with a pair of major hamstring injuries. He returned to a difficult battle for playing time on an improved Lille side that is a putting together a strong challenge to Paris Saint-Germain’s perennial hold on the Ligue 1 title.

Weah has yet to appear with the USMNT since Gregg Berhalter took charge in 2019, having suffered the first of his hamstring injuries just before he was set to take part in his first camp under Berhalter. With his current level, the former PSG forward should be a leading candidate to take part in the USMNT’s March friendlies, which are expected to take place in Europe and feature European-based players.