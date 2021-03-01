Liverpool - Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

At this time last season, Liverpool had already effectively clinched the Premier League title.

Now, with 12 games left in the 2021 campaign, there are real questions about whether Liverpool will manage to finish in the top 4.

After not so subtly thrashing the FA’s rapid scheduling of English competitions in the COVID-19 compromised season, LFC manager Jurgen Klopp’s worst fears came true when he watched his three best central defenders go down with injuries which contributed to staining the season with embarrassing losses.

On Thursday, Liverpool will face new-look Chelsea, which remains unbeaten since the hiring of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues settled for a respectable scoreless draw against Manchester United on Sunday, but more importantly, bested La Liga-leading Atletico Madrid last Tuesday in Champions League play.

If Brighton, Burnley, and Southampton can earn wins over the defending champions in recent weeks, Chelsea will certainly be liking its odds, but as the season heads to a wrap, Thursday’s contest has a little extra pressure.

At the moment, Liverpool and Chelsea are fifth and sixth in the Premier League standings. Both running out of six-pointer opportunities.

Things have not been ideal for the Reds lately, but the fact there is still enough gusto to go around when the three-headed monster of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah take the field. With their backs against the wall in attempting to remain elite, a signature performance is needed. Is anyone willing to put on the cape?

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Liverpool vs Chelsea – Two of England’s giants going head to head while entrenched in the race for the top 4, don’t forget your popcorn. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – Monchengladbach manager Mark Rose will have to go for the win in the DFB Pokal quarterfinal against his 2022 employer, what could go wrong? Barcelona vs Sevilla – In the second game of the Copa Del Rey semifinal, Barcelona stares at a two-goal deficit, setting the stage for a possible Lionel Messi-led comeback to try to win one more trophy in his numbered days with the club. Manchester City vs Wolverhampton – Though Manchester City is performing a runaway act in the Premier League ranks, Wolverhampton is always a worthy adversary capable of punching up and sparking some drama. Levante vs Athletic Club – The other side of the Copa del Rey semis sees these two locked in a scoreless game with the rare opportunity to win a trophy on the other side.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Southampton

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Rio Ave

Primera División

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Lanús

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Godoy Cruz

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Pauli vs Hamburger SV

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Toluca

NCAA Women’s Soccer

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App- Memphis vs Ole Miss

Tuesday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Wolverhampton

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Spezia

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Liverpool

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Toluca

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Puebla

Copa Argentina

6:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Talleres Córdoba vs Atlético Rafaela

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Estudiantes Caseros

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City

5:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Blackburn Rovers

KNVB Beker

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Vitesse vs VVV

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Yeni Malatyaspor vs Beşiktaş

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Leicester City

1 p.m. -Peacock- Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Serie A

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Udinese

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Roma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Crotone

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Hellas Verona

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Nice vs Nîmes

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Lens

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Reims

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Monaco

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Lorient

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Rot-Weiss Essen vs Holstein Kiel

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Barcelona vs Sevilla

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Caracas vs César Vallejo

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Guaraní vs Royal Pari

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juárez vs Monterrey

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Querétaro vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs América

Copa Argentina

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boca Juniors vs Claypole

EFL Championship

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Swansea City

KNVB Beker

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Heerenveen vs Ajax

Russian Cup

4 a.m. -ESPN3- Ufa vs Ural

Scottish Premiership

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs Rangers

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray

Ukrainian Cup

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Dynamo Kyiv vs Kolos Kovalivka

12 p.m. –fuboTV-1 vs Oleksandria

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock- Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

1 p.m. -Peacock- West Bromwich Albion vs Everton

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Liverpool vs Chelsea

Serie A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Parma vs Inter

Copa del Rey

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Levante vs Athletic Club

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Pachuca

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Brøndby vs Randers

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Kasımpaşa vs Trabzonspor