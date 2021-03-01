Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Adams faces Brooks in German Cup, and more

Tyler Adams and John Brooks are playing key roles on two of the best teams in Germany this season, and they will put their current hot streaks on the line against each other in DFB Pokal action.

Adams and RB Leipzig welcome Brooks and Wolfsburg to town on Wednesday in the first meeting in the German Cup between the two clubs since 2019, where RB Leipzig rolled past Wolfsburg 6-1 on the road. Adams is coming off a sensational performance for Julian Nagelsmann’s side this weekend in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 comeback win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Adams has continued to play a vital role for the German club this season and could have something to say in the cup showdown.

Brooks missed Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin due to yellow card accumulation, but will be back among the eligible players for Oliver Glasner to choose from. The U.S. Men’s National Team center back has helped Wolfsburg post shutouts in each of its last eight matches in all competitions and overall is having an impressive season individually. It should be an intriguing showdown between Adams and Brooks and Red Bull Arena, with both players on good form of late.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea faces off with Liverpool on Thursday in Premier League action while Antonee Robinson and Fulham hosts Tottenham in a London derby. Matt Miazga and Mark McKenzie will both aim to advance with their clubs in the Belgian Cup. Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund travel to rival Borussia Monchengladbach in German Cup action. Sergino Dest and Barcelona have a 2-0 aggregate deficit to turn over in the Copa Del Rey semifinals.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

Women’s Champions League

Samantha Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Brondby on Thursday.

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool on Thursday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Tottenham on Thursday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Owen Otasowie and Wolves on Tuesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Stoke City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury).

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Swindon Town on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Southend United on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Regensburg on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Spezia on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Monza on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Marseille on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Nancy on Tuesday.

Austria

Cup

Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Belgium

cup

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Mechelen on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT with COVID-19.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Uly Llanez and SC Heerenveen face Ajax on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright and Sonderjske face Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense on Thursday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Basel on Wednesday.

Poland

FA Cup

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Ben Lederman and Rakow on Tuesday.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Diosgyori VTK on Tuesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Ankaragücü on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Hatayspor on Wednesday.

Sweden

Cup

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Akropolis on Wednesday.

Argentina

Cup

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Atleitco Rafaela on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Atlas on Tuesday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Santos on Thursday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Pachuca on Thursday.