Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, Adams, and more

Sivasspor inched further away from the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig this week and Tyler Boyd got a rare start for the club in the process.

Boyd got the nod in a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor on Wednesday, helping the club move to seven points from the bottom four. The Besiktas loanee impressed in his second start for Sivasspor, coming close to scoring on two occasions. Boyd also won 12 of his 17 duels in the match from right wing, while also completing all six of his dribbles and making five recoveries. Despite not finding the back of the net, Boyd recorded two shots on goal and was lively in the club’s second-straight draw in league play.

Up next is a trip to league leaders Galatasaray on Sunday, a chance for Boyd to square off with international teammate DeAndre Yedlin.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig advanced in the German Cup while Sergino Dest and Barcelona will play for the Copa Del Rey Final in April. Christian Pulisic came off the bench to close out an important EPL victory for Chelsea. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daryl Dike also scored this week in victories while Matt Miazga helped Anderlecht advance in the Belgian Cup competition. Weston McKennie got the start for Juventus, who picked up a 3-0 league win over Spezia.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

Women’s Champions League

Abby Dahlkemper started and played 64 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 first leg win over Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Catarina Macario started and played 61 minutes in Lyon’s 2-0 first leg win over Brondby on Thursday.

Samantha Mewis came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 26 minutes for Man City.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 26 minutes for Manchester City.

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 75 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Thursday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Liverpool on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie came off the bench and played one minute in Wolves 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Bristol City on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Barnsley on Wednesday.

Daryl Dike started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 56 minutes for Barnsley.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played three minutes for QPR.

Paul Arriola dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 2-1 win over Stoke City on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury).

League One

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Southend United on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest started and played 63 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 second leg win over Sevilla on Wednesday. Barcelona advanced to the Copa Del Rey Final.

Konrad De La Fuente did not dress for Barcelona.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Gio Reyna dressed but did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen’s match vs. Regensburg on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the opposing squad.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 61 minutes in Juventus 3-0 win over Spezia on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-2 draw with Monza on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started and played 75 minutes in Lille’s 2-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to Nancy on Tuesday.

Austria

Cup

Brenden Aaronson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-0 win over Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Belgium

cup

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 4-1 win over Mechelen on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT with COVID-19.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Uly Llanez did not dress in SC Heerenveen’s 3-0 loss to Ajax on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 45 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske on Thursday.

Haji Wright did not dress for Sonderjske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played nine minutes in Young Boys 1-1 draw with Basel on Wednesday.

Poland

FA Cup

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Rakow’s 2-0 win over Lech Poznan on Tuesday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 90 minutes for Lech Ponzan.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 83 minutes in Ferencvaros 1-0 win over Diosgyori VTK on Tuesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 45 minutes in Galatasaray’s 2-1 loss to Ankaragücü on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Sivasspor’s 1-1 draw with Hatayspor on Wednesday.

Sweden

Cup

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 1-1 draw with Akropolis on Wednesday.

Argentina

Cup

Joel Sonora did not dress in Talleres de Cordoba’s 6-5 penalty shootout win over Atleitco Rafaela on Tuesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis’ 3-1 loss to Atlas on Tuesday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Santos on Thursday.