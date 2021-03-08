Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Daryl Dike

In a week that saw goals galore from Americans Abroad, and several other impressive individual efforts, no player had a bigger impact on a big pair of results than Daryl Dike.

The young American striker scored in a pair of wins for English League Championship side Barnsley this past week, including a wonder strike winner on Saturday to help Barnsley defeat Birmingham and extend its winning streak to a whopping seven in a row. A run that began when Dike arrived on loan from Orlando City.

Dike’s goal-scoring performances, including his goal in a 3-1 win against Queens Park Rangers last Wednesday, helped earn Dike SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Dike has scored three goals in his past four matches, settling into a starting role since arriving a month ago. His arrival has helped spark a surge that has Barnsley in fifth place in the League Championship, sitting in a promotion playoff place after languishing in the bottom half of the table before Dike arrived.

Here is a look at some of the other top Americans Abroad performers from the past week:

Brenden Aaronson

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder had a memorable week, scoring goals in a pair of routs, including a goal in the victory that booked Salzburg’s place in the Austrian Cup final, and a goal and assist in a 4-1 win against St. Polten in league play on Sunday.

Sergino Dest

FC Barcelona’s switch to a 3-5-2 formation has helped Dest enjoy a good run of form operating as a right wingback and he played a starting role in a pair of Barcelona victories this past week, including in the decisive Copa Del Rey semifinal win against Sevilla.

Tyler Adams

Two more matches, two more starts and two more wins for Adams and RB Leipzig, including a DFB Pokal quarterfinal victory over John Brooks and Wolfsburg. Adams has alternated between playing in a defensive midfield role and right wing role, but what matters most is he is starting every match and performing well for an RB Leipzig side pushing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

Josh Sargent

Make it two straight matches with a goal for Sargent, who delivered Werder Bremen’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw with FC Koln on Sunday. Sargent’s goal was important, but so was all the work he did off the ball, which is the part of his game that continues to improve even when the goals aren’t flying in. That said, Sargent has scored in two straight and is enjoying his best form of the season.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd’s loan to Sivasspor didn’t start out as he might have wanted it to, with just one start in his first five matches (a start that saw him pulled at halftime) but Boyd finally enjoyed a breakthrough with his new team, starting both matches last week, and scoring a goal against Galatasaray in a 2-2 draw. That result helped Boyd’s parent club Besiktas move into first place in the Turkish League standings.