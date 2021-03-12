Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Cannon, McKennie, and more

By Larry Henry Jr. | March 12, 2021 5:30 am

Reggie Cannon is coming off one of his best performance in a Boavista kit last weekend and will now try to help his team move further away from the relegation zone.

Boavista travels to fourth place Benfica on Saturday, knowing an upset win would move them five points clear of the bottom three in the Portuguese Primeira Liga table. Cannon has made 19 appearances in his first season overseas, and registered one assist in last week’s 3-0 win over Famalicao.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has been one of the bright spots in Boavista’s squad this season, but will certainly have his work cut out for him this weekend. Fourth place Benfica has slipped in the title race, but with three wins in a row, should be full of confidence against the 14th placed visitors.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus aim to rebound from their UEFA Champions League exit by taking on Cagliari in Serie A play. John Brooks and Matthew Hoppe go head-to-head this weekend while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to Leeds United. Antonee Robinson will try to help his Fulham teammates slow down a dynamic Manchester City attack. Tim Weah and Lille face a trip to Monaco in a top-four Ligue 1 clash. Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Huesca on Monday.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Liverpool on Monday.

Championship

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Luton Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Daryl Dike and Barnsley on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United are off this weekend.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

efl trophy final

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Exeter City on Saturday.

WSL

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Christen Press and Manchester United are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon face Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Sandhausen on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bochum on Friday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth are off this weekend.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Huesca on Monday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Levante on Friday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Albacete on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Brescia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Le Havre on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Benfica on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden are off this weekend.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren are off this weekend.

CUP

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mark McKenzie and Genk on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Willem II on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Roda JC on Friday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Kayserispor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Gaziantep on Sunday.

Swedish

Cup

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Brondby on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Horsens on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Silkeborg on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Apollon Smirnis on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United are off this weekend.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Doxa Katokopia on Friday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Piast Gliwice on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Wisla Plock on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Paksi SE on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Leon on Monday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Juarez on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Queretaro on Sunday.