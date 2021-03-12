Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Cannon, McKennie, and more

Reggie Cannon is coming off one of his best performance in a Boavista kit last weekend and will now try to help his team move further away from the relegation zone.
Boavista travels to fourth place Benfica on Saturday, knowing an upset win would move them five points clear of the bottom three in the Portuguese Primeira Liga table. Cannon has made 19 appearances in his first season overseas, and registered one assist in last week’s 3-0 win over Famalicao.
The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has been one of the bright spots in Boavista’s squad this season, but will certainly have his work cut out for him this weekend. Fourth place Benfica has slipped in the title race, but with three wins in a row, should be full of confidence against the 14th placed visitors.
Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus aim to rebound from their UEFA Champions League exit by taking on Cagliari in Serie A play. John Brooks and Matthew Hoppe go head-to-head this weekend while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to Leeds United. Antonee Robinson will try to help his Fulham teammates slow down a dynamic Manchester City attack. Tim Weah and Lille face a trip to Monaco in a top-four Ligue 1 clash. Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Huesca on Monday.
Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
premier league
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leeds United on Saturday.
Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Liverpool on Monday.
Championship
Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Luton Town on Saturday.
Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Daryl Dike and Barnsley on Saturday.
Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United are off this weekend.
Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.
efl trophy final
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.
League Two
Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Exeter City on Saturday.
WSL
Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.
Christen Press and Manchester United are off this weekend.
Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.
Division 1 Feminine
Catarina Macario and Lyon face Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
PL 2
Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.
Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.
Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s are off this weekend.
Germany
bundesliga
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.
Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
2. Bundesliga
McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Sandhausen on Saturday.
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bochum on Friday.
Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth are off this weekend.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face 1860 Munich on Saturday.
Regionalliga
Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.
Spain
la liga
Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Huesca on Monday.
Yunus Musah and Valencia face Levante on Friday.
Segunda Liga
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Albacete on Sunday.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Cagliari on Sunday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Brescia on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Tim Weah and Lille face Monaco on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Le Havre on Monday.
Portugal
primeira liga
Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Benfica on Saturday.
Belgium
first division a
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden are off this weekend.
Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren are off this weekend.
CUP
Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mark McKenzie and Genk on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Luca De La Torre and Heracles face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.
Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Willem II on Saturday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Groningen on Saturday.
Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.
Eerste Divisie
Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Roda JC on Friday.
Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.
Austria
bundesliga
Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling on Saturday.
Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.
Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Sturm Graz on Sunday.
Turkey
Super Lig
DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Kayserispor on Saturday.
Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.
Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Gaziantep on Sunday.
Swedish
Cup
Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Djurgarden on Sunday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Brondby on Sunday.
Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Horsens on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
First Division
Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Silkeborg on Saturday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Apollon Smirnis on Sunday.
Scotland
Premiership
Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United are off this weekend.
Cyprus
First Division
Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Doxa Katokopia on Friday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Sunday.
Poland
Ekstralaka
Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Piast Gliwice on Sunday.
Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Wisla Krakow on Saturday.
Ben Lederman and Rakow face Wisla Plock on Saturday.
Hungary
NB 1
Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Paksi SE on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Leon on Monday.
Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Juarez on Friday.
Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Queretaro on Sunday.
