Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent faces Brooks, and more

Josh Sargent will look to continue his strong run of form for Werder Bremen this weekend against a familiar face, who he will also be seeing in upcoming U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

Sargent will go head-to-head with international teammate John Brooks on Saturday as Werder Bremen hosts Wolfsburg in the final league match of March. The 21-year-old forward has scored in three of his last four outings for Bremen, but should find this weekend’s test tough against one of the stingier defensive units in Germany.

Brooks has been a leader in Oliver Glasner’s backline this season, making 23 league appearances to date and registering two goals. The veteran center back has helped Wolfsburg to a current third place spot and to an immaculate defensive record of only 21 goals conceded through 25 matches (tied for first in the Bundesliga). It will be the start of a busy week for both Brooks and Sargent, who will then head to USMNT camp for the first time in 2021.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge in FA Cup play while Sergino Dest and Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in La Liga. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart faces a tough test at Bayern Munich. Daryl Dike will look to keep his sensational goalscoring run at Barnsley going at home against Sheffield Wednesday. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg closes out their schedule for now with a date against LASK.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Leeds United on Friday.

fa cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sheffield United on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Everton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Southampton on Saturday.

Championship

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Reading on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bristol City on Saturday.

Paul Arriola is OUT (Injury) for Swansea City.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town are off this weekend.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Lincoln City on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Salford City on Saturday.

WSL

Christen Press and Manchester United face Arsenal on Friday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain are off this weekend.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Everton on Sunday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Burnley on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s face West Ham United on Friday.

Sebastian Soto is with U.S. Under-23 National Team.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Mainz on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Cologne on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Nuremberg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Monday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover are off this weekend.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Essen on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Granada on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Malaga on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Benevento on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Lecce on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Nimes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Chateauroux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Farense on Sunday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Standard Liege on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Feyenoord on Saturday.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Injury) for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face MVV Maastricht on Friday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong AZ on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten face Hartberg on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Rizespor on Friday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Goztepe on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.

Swedish

The Swedish Allsvenskan season begins April 10th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Aalborg on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Esbjerg on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Nea Salamis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Zurich on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Jagiellonia Bialystok on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Pogon Szczecin on Friday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Gornik Zabrze on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros are off until April 3rd.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Juarez on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Pumas on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo is with U.S. Under-23 National Team.