Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weah, Reyna, and more

Tim Weah and Lille remains top of the Ligue 1 table coming into this weekend, but will receive a tough test on Sunday with a trip to fourth place Monaco.

Seven points separate the two French clubs in the standings with Lille aiming to keep hold of the top spot ahead of PSG and Lyon. Weah is coming off a 75-minute performance in a 2-0 midweek win over Marseille, where he got the start for Christophe Galtiter’s side. The 21-year-old has appeared in 29 combined matches this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist to date.

Weah has continued to rack up minutes for the league leaders and will hope to get the nod in the Lille starting XI against a Monaco side who recently lost its first match since December 2020.

Elsewhere, Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund take on Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker while Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen faces off with Cologne. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcomes Everton to Stamford Bridge on Monday afternoon in Premier League play. John Brooks and Chris Richards go head-to-head in Bundesliga action while DeAndre Yedlin and Tyler Boyd will also square off in Turkey’s Super Lig.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Everton on Monday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Liverpool on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Manchester United on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Championship

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Cardiff City on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Preston North End on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Bristol City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Brentford on Saturday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Port Vale on Saturday.

WSL

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City face Everton on Sunday.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

PL 2

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s face Reading on Friday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal U-23’s face Southampton on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Chris Richards and Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Cologne on Sunday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Mainz on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Freiburg on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Osasuna on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Villarreal on Friday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Lazio on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cosenza on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Le Havre on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Famalicao on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mechelen on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Beerschot on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Den Bosch on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV are off this weekend.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Hartberg on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown is OUT (Injury) for Austria Vienna.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Swedish

Cup

Romain Gall and Malmo face Halmstads BK on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Mjallby on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Fredericia on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Cameron Harper and Celtic on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Apoel Nicosia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Vaduz on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Cracovia on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Zalaegerszeg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Santos on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Toluca on Friday.