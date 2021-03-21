Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Pulisic, and more

RB Leipzig remained four points back of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, but Tyler Adams helped the club pick up an important road victory to keep the pressure on.

Adams played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Friday, excelling in Julian Nagelsmann’s 3-5-2 formation. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder completed 96 of his 103 passes in the match for a 93% passing completion rate. Adams also made four clearances, one interception, and four recoveries to help RB Leipzig post its third clean sheet out of the past four league matches.

The 22-year-old will miss out on USMNT duty this month due to the COVID-19 protocol in Germany, but will hope to play a vital role in RB Leipzig’s next match vs. Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic delivered a Man of the Match performance as Chelsea booked its place in the FA Cup Semifinals. Zack Steffen posted a two-save clean sheet as Manchester City eliminated Everton from FA Cup play. Tyler Boyd scored a brace as Sivasspor picked up an important road league win over Goztepe while John Brooks and Wolfsburg edged Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen in Bundesliga action. Tim Weah and Lille could not avoid a league loss to Nimes, seeing its title hopes take a hit.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Friday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

fa cup

Zack Steffen started, made TWO SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 83 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Championship

Daryl Dike started and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron came off the bench and played 41 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

Paul Arriola is OUT (Injury) for Swansea City.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town are off this weekend.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

league one

Lynden Gooch started and played 77 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 2-0 win over Salford City on Saturday.

WSL

Christen Press started and played 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Friday.

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain are off this weekend.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Arsenal U-23’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Fulham U-23’s 4-1 loss to Burnley on Friday.

Chituru Odunze did not dress in Leicester City U-23’s 3-1 loss to West Ham United on Friday.

Sebastian Soto is with U.S. Under-23 National Team.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 76 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Chris Richards started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 76 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-1 loss to Mainz on Sunday.

Gio Reyna started and played 66 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE OWN GOAL, and played 58 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 13 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart lost 4-0 to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood started and played 87 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-0 win over FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 69 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-2 draw with Nuremberg on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 21 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover are off this weekend.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 86 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 loss to Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 80 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 4-0 loss to RW Essen on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played three minutes in Valencia’s 2-1 win over Granada on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore did not play (SUSPENSION) in Tenerife’s 1-1 draw with Malaga on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Juventus 1-0 loss to Benevento on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Napoli on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 75 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-0 loss to Lecce on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started and played 45 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Nimes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 2-2 draw with Chateauroux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 64 minutes in Boavista’s 1-0 loss to Farense on Sunday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 4-1 win over Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 2-2 draw with Standard Liege on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 loss to Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden’s scheduled match with Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren was postponed on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with Feyenoord on Saturday.

Uly Llanez is OUT (Injury) for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 74 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 4-3 win over MVV Maastricht on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 3-0 win over Jong AZ on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win over LASK on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 5-3 loss to Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 0-0 draw with Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Brandon Servania started and played 73 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 3-3 draw with Hartberg on Sunday.

Taylor Booth came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 29 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 79 minutes in Galatasaray’s 4-3 loss to Rizespor on Friday. Yedlin was sent off after a second yellow card.

Mix Diskerud started and played 73 minutes in Denizlispor’s 0-0 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir on Sunday.

Swedish

The Swedish Allsvenskan season begins April 10th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 loss to Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 63 minutes in Odense’s 2-0 win over Aalborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-0 loss to Esbjerg on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played nine minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos 3-0 loss to Lamia on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 3-0 win over Nea Salamis on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 4-0 win over FC Zurich on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 loss to Pogon Szczecin on Friday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 3-2 loss to Jagiellonia Bialystok on Saturday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow’s 0-0 draw with Gornik Zabrze on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros are off until April 3rd.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Juarez on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Pumas on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo is with U.S. Under-23 National Team.