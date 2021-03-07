Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Palmer-Brown, Richards, and more

Erik Palmer-Brown returned to the pitch for Austria Vienna on Sunday and helped deliver a strong defensive performance by the team against rivals Rapid Vienna.

Palmer-Brown returned from injury to play 90 minutes as Austria Vienna played out a scoreless draw at home. The U.S. Men’s National Team center back was all over the place for the hosts, helping the team remain alive in the race for a top six spot. The 23-year-old won 11 of his 15 duels while also completing a game-high four dribbles.

He also made seven clearances, won five of his seven aerial battles, and made 10 recoveries in his first match since February 14th. The Manchester City loanee has been having a strong season back in Austria and will now look to remain fit for the final push of the league season. Up next for the club is a trip to Sturm Graz, sitting three points from sixth place with two matches to play.

Elsewhere, Chris Richards excelled for Hoffenheim in a 2-1 league win over John Brooks and Wolfsburg. Josh Sargent scored for the second week in a row while Luca De La Torre registered his first goal for Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo. Sergino Dest helped Barcelona earn a shutout road victory over Osasuna. Brenden Aaronson and Taylor Booth also recorded goals in Sunday’s Bundesliga showdown . Tyler Adams also impressed in a comfortable league win for RB Leipzig. Timothy Weah got the start for Lille in a 3-1 Coupe De France win over Ajaccio.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Everton on Monday.

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played eight minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolves 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Championship

Daryl Dike started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barnsley’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Saturday.

Paul Arriola dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Cardiff City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman did not dress in QPR’s 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Brentford was postponed on Saturday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

League One

Lynden Gooch did not dress (Injury) in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Rochdale on Saturday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 3-2 win over Port Vale on Saturday.

WSL

Sam Mewis started and played 68 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Man City.

Abby Dahlkemper dressed but did not play for Man City.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press did not dress in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon are off this weekend.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun dressed but did not play in Arsenal U-23’s 2-2 draw with Southampton on Friday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City U-23’s 3-1 win over Reading on Friday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 86 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

Tyler Adams started and played 84 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 61 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Mainz on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart tied Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played eight minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gio Reyna did not dress (Selection) in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to Bochum on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 win over Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Julian Green did not dress for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 80 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-0 loss to Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 2-0 loss to Cologne on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Yunus Musah dressed but did not play in Valencia’s 2-1 win over Villarreal on Friday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 4-2 win over Llagostera on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Juventus 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 85 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Cosenza on Saturday.

France

Coupe De France

Tim Weah started and played 62 minutes in Lille’s 3-1 win over Ajaccio on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen are off this weekend.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 3-0 win over Famalicao on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Mechelen on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Joe Efford did not dress in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-1 loss to Beerschot on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 4-2 loss to Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath is OUT with COVID-19.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Heracles 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Den Bosch on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV are off this weekend.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 0-0 draw with Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson started, scored ONE GOAL, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-1 win over SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Admira Moedling’s 2-1 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 80 minutes for SKN St. Poelten.

Brandon Servania came off the bench and played 20 minutes for St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 89 minutes in Sivasspor’s 2-2 draw with Galatasaray on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 83 minutes in Denizlispor’s 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play for Galatasaray.

Swedish

Cup

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 4-1 win over Halmstads BK on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 1-0 loss to Mjallby on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Odense’s 2-0 loss to Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Aalborg on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Fredericia on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson started and played 55 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos 1-0 win over NFC Volos on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 79 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Celtic on Sunday.

Dillon Powers did not dress for Dundee United.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-1 first leg playoff draw with Apoel Nicosia on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 1-1 draw with FC Vaduz on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Aron Johannsson started and played 73 minutes in Lech Ponzan’s 1-0 win over Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow’s 0-0 draw with Cracovia on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-2 draw with Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Saturday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 77 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-2 draw with Zalaegerszeg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Santos on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Atletico San Luis 0-0 draw with Toluca on Friday.