Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Brooks, and more

Galatasaray remained in the heat of the Turkish Super Lig title race and Saturday’s win over Kayserispor saw DeAndre Yedlin impress in his first start back in the lineup.

Yedlin returned to his right back position and excelled in a 3-0 road victory, keeping Galatasaray two points behind leaders Besiktas. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender was unused substitute in last weekend’s draw vs. Sivasspor, but returned in the backline on Saturday. The 27-year-old completed 31 of his 36 passes, while also completing three of his four dribble attempts.

It was a bounce back performance from Yedlin, who helped his team rebound from last weekend’s slip-up. The club has 11 league matches remaining on its schedule, including a May 9th home clash with Besiktas, which could be a deciding factor in the title race. Yedlin will hope to play a part down the stretch after impressing in limited time following his winter move from Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, John Brooks excelled for Wolfsburg in a 5-0 shutout win over struggling Schalke while Christian Pulisic made his first league start under Thomas Tuchel on Saturday. Lynden Gooch scored the winning goal as Sunderland ended its 48-year trophy drought by claiming the EFL Trophy on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson and Erik-Palmer Brown both started in Austrian Bundesliga play while Tim Weah got the nod in Lille’s starting lineup despite the club dropping points in a scoreless road draw with Monaco. Bryan Reynolds made his AS Roma debut, coming off the bench in an eventual 2-0 loss to Parma.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 68 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Liverpool on Monday.

Championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and plated 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 3-2 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 38 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win over QPR on Saturday.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 23 minutes for Barnsley.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United are off this weekend.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play for QPR.

Paul Arriola did not dress (Injury) in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON.

efl trophy final

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Sunday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Exeter City on Saturday.

WSL

Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Manchester City are off this weekend.

Christen Press and Manchester United are off this weekend.

Tobin Heath is OUT (Injury) for Manchester United.

Division 1 Feminine

Catarina Macario and Lyon’s scheduled match against Alana Cook and Paris Saint-Germain was postponed on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun started and played 73 minutes in Arsenal U-23’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Chituru Odunze and Leicester City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City U-23’s are off this weekend.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 2-0 loss to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 18 minutes for Schalke.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played five minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 2-0 win over Bochum on Friday.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 0-0 draw with Sandhausen on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth are off this weekend.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover’s scheduled match with Wurzburger Kickers was postponed on Sunday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 4-0 loss to 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally started and played 84 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach II’s 3-3 draw with Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Huesca on Monday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played five minutes in Valencia’s 1-0 loss to Levante on Friday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 45 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 win over Albacete on Sunday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 1-0 win over Espanyol B on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Juventus 3-1 win over Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 79 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 loss to Brescia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started and played 69 minutes in Lille’s 0-0 draw with Monaco on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Le Havre on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 2-0 loss to Benfica on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Ethan Horvath did not dress (COVID-19) in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden are off this weekend.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren are off this weekend.

CUP

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Genk on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Genk.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 2-1 win over ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 3-1 loss to Willem II on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with FC Groningen on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 13 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Roda JC on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 2-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Admira Moedling on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Vienna’s 2-1 loss to Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Brandon Servania started and played 82 minutes in SKN St. Poelten’s 1-0 loss to Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten started and played 65 minutes for Admira Moedling.

Taylor Booth did not dress for SKN St. Poelten.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over Kayserispor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Sivasspor’s 1-0 win over Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 78 minutes in Denizlispor’s 2-0 loss to Gaziantep on Sunday.

Swedish

Cup

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 3-0 loss to Djurgarden on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-0 win over Horsens on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Odense’s 3-0 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-0 loss to Silkeborg on Saturday.

Loucious Don Deedson started and played 69 minutes for Hobro.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos 1-0 loss to Apollon Smirnis on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United are off this weekend.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-0 loss to Doxa Katokopia on Friday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 22 minutes in Young Boys 2-2 draw with St. Gallen on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstralaka

Ben Lederman started and played 90 minutes in Rakow’s 2-2 draw with Wisla Plock on Saturday.

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 win over Wisla Krakow on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Lech Ponzan’s 0-0 draw with Piast Gliwice on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo did not dress in Ferencvaros 5-2 win over Paksi SE on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Club Leon on Monday.

Sebastian Saucedo dressed but did not play in Pumas 1-1 draw with Juarez on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Queretaro on Sunday.