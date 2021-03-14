Bryan Reynolds makes AS Roma debut

More than a month after completing the most high-profile winter club move among Americans, Bryan Reynolds finally took the field for AS Roma for the first time.

The former FC Dallas right back made his Roma debut on Sunday, coming off the bench for a 30-minute appearance in Roma’s 2-0 loss to Parma.

Reynolds completed nine of 11 passes in a relatively quiet performance for Roma, which was already trailing 2-0 when Reynolds entered the match.

Reynolds joined Roma in a deal that is an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy Reynolds in the summer for a fee sources confirmed to SBI is worth $8.5 million.

Reynolds’ Roma debut had been delayed by a variety of factors, but he rejoined the Serie A club in recent weeks and played his way into the playing rotation, first making the Roma bench for a March 7 Serie A match against Genoa.

The 19-year-old American’s debut finally came on Sunday, becoming just the fifth U.S. Men’s National Team pool player to play in Serie A, joining current Juventus midfielder and fellow FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie.

Roma returns to action on Saturday against Napoli.