Bryan Reynolds makes AS Roma debut

More than a month after completing the most high-profile winter club move among Americans, Bryan Reynolds finally took the field for AS Roma for the first time.
The former FC Dallas right back made his Roma debut on Sunday, coming off the bench for a 30-minute appearance in Roma’s 2-0 loss to Parma.
Reynolds completed nine of 11 passes in a relatively quiet performance for Roma, which was already trailing 2-0 when Reynolds entered the match.
Reynolds joined Roma in a deal that is an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy Reynolds in the summer for a fee sources confirmed to SBI is worth $8.5 million.
Reynolds’ Roma debut had been delayed by a variety of factors, but he rejoined the Serie A club in recent weeks and played his way into the playing rotation, first making the Roma bench for a March 7 Serie A match against Genoa.
The 19-year-old American’s debut finally came on Sunday, becoming just the fifth U.S. Men’s National Team pool player to play in Serie A, joining current Juventus midfielder and fellow FC Dallas academy product Weston McKennie.
Roma returns to action on Saturday against Napoli.
Kind of looked like a guy who hadn’t played a match in 4 months who was playing a position he’s not accustomed to, with teammates who don’t trust him yet.
Yup- but good to get that one out of the way in the context of some minutes with not much at risk. That he was inserted at least speaks to him making positive impressions with his work in training. Progress for Reynolds. And… a 19 year old getting some minutes for Roma not being a huge headline indicates progress for US soccer.
It also indicates a disproportionate level of excitement one way or the other depending on who the player is. I’ve seen (or saw in this past tense case) more articles and words written about Jordan Morris’ loan move to a English Championship side than were written about Hoppe’s Bundesliga hat trick, Chris Richards’ Bayern move and subsequent VERY successful loan thus far, Reggie Cannon’s interesting first season in Portugal in a survival from relegation battle, Tim Weah’s role as an impact substitute for Lille, Sergino Dest’s rollercoaster season for some little old club called Barcelona, or Daryl Dike’s immediate impactful play during his own loan spell. None of this has much to do with the players or what they’re doing or not doing imho, but is rather an indication that certain players – for whatever reason – get a lot of press and a lot of run with certain journalists than others do. I guess in a way it’s natural, as we do have a lot of up and coming players now and they can’t ALL be covered, but it would be nice if the same so-called US Soccer journalists would put as much investment of their time and interest into some of the aforementioned players as they did when they covered Walker Zimmerman’s journey in MLS, Aaron Long’s speculative moves abroad, or Wil Trapp’s leadership chops. I’ll go ahead and say it – and I absolutely omit this site from my opinion because I think Ives and his team do an amazing job – but I think that by and large the US soccer media has a certain player profile they gravitate toward, the cookie cutter images of a Stu Holden, Landon Donovan, Jordan Morris, Wil Trapp, Paul Arriola, and Christian Pulisic, that they see as either more American or (probably more the case) more relatable to their reader base, which they sort of project to be white and suburban. Again, this is entirely an observation about the journalists and the coverage, not about the players themselves. It’s a pattern and trend that I think is there, and maybe there are a ton of reasons for it that I can’t see, but the common threads are a bit black and white, to put a fine point on it.
Gabe, the attention paid to Freddy Adu, Gedion Zalelem, Yedlin, Marvel Wynn at one time or another, some of the Germericans and even Gio Reyna sort of undermine your argument. I think also at play is that defensive players tend to never get the press that attackers get (barring Alexi Lalas). Sargent scoring goals will get more coverage than any defender helping get a clean sheet.
I think it is also true that journalists tend to play to their audience. It is also almost certainly true that cute little blond girls get more sympathetic coverage than do young black or hispanic boys when they are victims of some tragic event. It is not just soccer coverage that has this disparity.