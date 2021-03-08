Callender replaces Klinsmann in USMNT Under-23 Olympic Qualifying camp

Drake Callender was preparing for the upcoming MLS season with Inter Miami, but now has a chance to feature in the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico.

Inter Miami announced Monday afternoon that Callender was called up to the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team. He replaces L.A. Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who exited camp with an undisclosed injury.

He will now get a chance to work with Inter Miami assistant coach and USMNT U-23 head coach Jason Kreis. The goalkeeper will report to camp in Guadalajara, Mexico ahead of the start of the qualifying tournament later this month.

Inter Miami first acquired Callender’s Homegrown Player Rights in November 2019 before officially signing him in December of that year. The goalkeeper spent the 2020 MLS season with the Inter Miami First Team, appearing in several matchday squads.

Callender with join Matt Freese, J.T. Marcinowski, and David Ochoa in the squad before the current 28-player roster gets trimmed down to 20 before the start of the tournament.