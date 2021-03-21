Christian Pulisic earns Man of the Match honors in Chelsea's FA Cup quarterfinal win

Christian Pulisic received a heavy amount of punishment from Sheffield United defenders in Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, but the American star also dished it out, delivering a Man of the Match performance in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory.
Pulisic didn’t get on the scoreboard, but he kept the pressure on Sheffield United defense throughout, even as he was being repeatedly victimized by cynical challenges. Pulisic finished with a match-high four shots, including two which were denied by excellent goalkeeper saves.
Pulisic took on defenders ever chance he could, finishing with a match-high six successful dribbles before finally being replaced in the 83rd minute of what was his best overall performance of 2021.
Pulisic should now be heading to Austria to join up with the U.S. Men’s National Team for what would be his first national team appearance in 18 months, when the USMNT faces Jamaica on March 25. The Americans are also set to face Northern Ireland on March 28.
He was the best player in a bad game. CP also failed to score on 2 1:1 breakaways with the keeper. If he wants to get any more starts under TT he better start finishing some chances.
Compared to which killer finisher at Chelsea this season? Havertz? Werner? Mount? None of that firepower is excelling, and he was more dangerous in fewer minutes than the rest of the over-powered squad has been this season…
I don’t disagree with you. However for some reason TT rates them and not Puli. So he has to do more or he won’t be starting.