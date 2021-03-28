Concacaf Olympic Qualifying: USMNT U-23s vs. Honduras (Your Running Commentary)

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team will look to clinch its first berth to the Summer Olympics since 2008 with a semifinal victory on Sunday over Honduras in the Concacaf Qualifying Tournament (6pm, FS1).

Jason Kreis’ side comes in off the back of a 1-0 group stage finale loss to Mexico on Wednesday. Prior to that, the USMNT U-23’s defeated Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic by scorelines of 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. Hassani Dotson, Djordje Mihailovic, and Justen Glad have been among the top performers for the Americans so far.

Here is the USA lineup that will play for a place in the Olympics:

Made for this moment 💪 Looking to punch a 🎟 to #Tokyo2020, your U-23 USMNT starting XI! pic.twitter.com/VeRP0ya2AR — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 28, 2021

