Dest scores brace for first La Liga goals as Barcelona rolls

Sergino Dest is one of several players who will take part in the upcoming U.S. Men’s National Team friendlies, but first he decided to put in a stellar shift for Barcelona on Sunday.
Dest recorded his first pair of La Liga goals in a 6-1 romp over Real Sociedad. The defender became the first USMNT player to record a multi-goal performance in Spain’s top flight in the process.
With Barcelona already clinging to a 1-0 advantage thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s opener, Dest decided to double the Catalan club’s lead before halftime. The right back snuck behind the Sociedad backline, allowing Lionel Messi to play a through ball in towards goal.
Dest made no mistake by hitting a low right-footed drive into the bottom-left corner.
🇺🇸❗️ Messi tees up SERGINO DEST for the US international's first @LaLigaEN goal! #RealSociedadBarca pic.twitter.com/EICcz49wy4
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 21, 2021
Dest doubled his tally in the 53rd minute by streaking into the Sociedad box and finishing his second strike of the match. Sergio Busquets’ cross from the left flank allowed the 20-year-old to fly into the box and volley home his second league goal of the season.
🇺🇸‼️ @sergino_dest bags his first @LaLigaEN brace to put Barcelona three to the good. #RealSociedadBarca https://t.co/DiLAY0VRhD
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 21, 2021
Dest would get substituted off in the 84th minute, watching the final minutes of the lopsided road win from the sidelines. Not only did Dest score twice, but he also completed 39 of his 43 passes (91% completion rate) and three of his dribble attempts.
Ronald Koeman’s side extended its unbeaten domestic run to seven matches, now sitting four points back of first place Atletico Madrid in the table.
Dest will now join up with his USMNT teammates in Austria for a friendly against Jamaica on March 25th. He will also aim to feature in a March 28th friendly against Northern Ireland before returning to action with Barcelona on April 5th vs. Real Valladolid.
It would be interesting to see —— with Dest and Antonee Robinson playing so often as wingbacks —— how the US would look in a 3-4-2-1.
Many of us have proposed going to a 3 back system. The problem becomes who sits to allow the 3rd CB?
Do we sit a CM: McKennie, Adams, Musha
or do we sit an attacker: Pulisic, Reyna, Weah
–
If we don’t have a full strength team it would be a good option, but if we do have a full strength team than we’ve got to give something up.
We would also have to work on the 3 CBs…which options can best adjust to it and who are they…Brooks, Richards, Miazga, McKenzie, Long, EPB, CCV…Moving to a 3 back system would require an adjustment to player selections for a 23 man roster if it does become our default formation.
Yeah, I get it. That’s essentially why I was thinking about it with this camp in mind, as we’re already shorthanded in midfield, but full of attacking players who can tuck in. I’m not sure it suits a full-strength midfield with Adams, McKennie, and Musah all available, either.
Cool, I get to indulge myself!!! I think, we have the personnel for it. Starting CBs-Brooks, Miazga, CCV. 2nd string-Long, EPB, McKenzie. 3rd string- Richards, Zimmerman, M. Robinson. 4th string- Trusty, Glad, Kessler. Maybe one day!! I know, GB has ushered the US into the 4-3-3 era, but I posted about 3 man back lines after Tata and the five stripes, won the MLS cup, before GB was hired. Remember, Parker, Miazga, CCV played vs France, under Sarachan. EPB subbed for Miazga (concussion). …but Dest seems to fit well as wingback, with a 3 man back line, aaayyyeee!!!
I’d keep 3 (McKennie, Adams, Reyna) central midfielders and rotate, A. Robinson, Weah, Sabbi, Vines, Arriola, etc., as left wingbacks. Couldn’t think of better names Vines & Arriola, lol. In a 3-5-2, you have 2 strikers. In a 3-4-2-1, wingbacks start at the level as your 6, with 2 under players behind a 9. 3-4-3, well you get the point. CP would be a Queens piece on a chessboard!! Remember England & Belgium both used a 3-5-2 in the last WC.
The problem as I see it is with 3 in back it can be a disaster if any of the 3 are not fast. Unless the backs have at least decent speed, simple chips behind the back line are more difficult to defend. I know an aggressive keeper can mean that the chips have to be perfect, but if the backs can simply be outrun to the ball it surrenders too many chances. I’m not sold on CCV, McKenzie is, I think a better choice and while I like Miazga, Zimmerman and Long, their speed is suspect. Maybe Robinson and Richards?