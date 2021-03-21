Dest scores brace for first La Liga goals as Barcelona rolls

Sergino Dest is one of several players who will take part in the upcoming U.S. Men’s National Team friendlies, but first he decided to put in a stellar shift for Barcelona on Sunday.

Dest recorded his first pair of La Liga goals in a 6-1 romp over Real Sociedad. The defender became the first USMNT player to record a multi-goal performance in Spain’s top flight in the process.

With Barcelona already clinging to a 1-0 advantage thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s opener, Dest decided to double the Catalan club’s lead before halftime. The right back snuck behind the Sociedad backline, allowing Lionel Messi to play a through ball in towards goal.

Dest made no mistake by hitting a low right-footed drive into the bottom-left corner.

Dest doubled his tally in the 53rd minute by streaking into the Sociedad box and finishing his second strike of the match. Sergio Busquets’ cross from the left flank allowed the 20-year-old to fly into the box and volley home his second league goal of the season.

Dest would get substituted off in the 84th minute, watching the final minutes of the lopsided road win from the sidelines. Not only did Dest score twice, but he also completed 39 of his 43 passes (91% completion rate) and three of his dribble attempts.

Ronald Koeman’s side extended its unbeaten domestic run to seven matches, now sitting four points back of first place Atletico Madrid in the table.

Dest will now join up with his USMNT teammates in Austria for a friendly against Jamaica on March 25th. He will also aim to feature in a March 28th friendly against Northern Ireland before returning to action with Barcelona on April 5th vs. Real Valladolid.