Dike wins pair of Barnsley club awards for March

Daryl Dike’s stellar run on loan at EFL Championship side Barnsley continued on Tuesday with the Orlando City loanee picking up a pair of club awards.

Barnsley announced this week that Dike was named the March Player of the Month, as voted by the fans. In addition, his goal vs. Birmingham City was named Goal of the Month, continuing a super run of form for the young striker.

“I’m honored to be voted Player of the Month for March,” Dike said in a statement. “Honestly, it’s just a result of having great service and guys around me. Wishing to continue the form with the team as we move into April and hope to see you all soon in a filled Oakwell.”

Dike, 20, has scored five league goals in 11 appearances this season for the current fifth place club. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker is coming off a pair of positive appearances internationally for Gregg Berhalter’s side in friendly wins over Jamaica and Northern Ireland and will now return to league play this weekend.

After excelling on loan in the EFL Championship, Dike is continuing to attract interest abroad, with several top English sides linked with his services.

Barnsley has won nine of its past 11 league matches, giving it major confidence heading into the final stretch of the league season. Up next for the club is a date with Reading on April 2.