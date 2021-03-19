FA Cup Quarterfinals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Based on how the campaign started, you wouldn’t have bet on Manchester City to be in the running for a sweep of England’s major trophies this year, but here they are knocking on the door.
The runaway act is nearing the end scene in the Premier League, a very passable test against Tottenham next month stands in the way of the EFL Cup, and this weekend, the FA Cup comes back into frame with a Saturday matchup against Everton.
Surely, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be highly motivated to meet their crosstown rival to fight for a spot in, or perhaps the final itself. The issue is, they have a date with Leicester City on Sunday and that could spell trouble if they bring anything less than their best.
Chelsea is still in the running, taking on the hit-or-miss Sheffield United squad, and if you’re rooting for the biggest underdog, Championship side Bournemouth takes on Southampton in an earnest effort to revive the magic of the cup.
Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Leicester City vs Manchester United – Who knows? Anything can happen here. The odds are against them in the PL title race, both should be motivated to advance, and both have the firepower to make it happen.
- Everton vs Manchester City – The Cityzens are running away in the PL ranks, but Everton, especially if it can come alive akin to the way it opened the year, is capable of catching them napping.
- Lyon vs PSG – Surprisingly, Lille still tops the Ligue 1 standings while these two perennial heavyweights duke it out. A win for either will be a gift of separation later in the year.
- Roma vs Napoli – It is a wild year in the Italian Champions League picture. Both are close, but on the outside looking in, making this a six-pointer that could derail a campaign for the loser.
- Dominican Republic vs USA – The USMNT’s U-23 squad missed some opportunities in Thursday’s Olympic Qualifying opener, but came away with a 1-0 win. Can they sharpen up and inspire a little more confidence?
Premier League
4 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Fulham vs Leeds United
La Liga
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Genoa
Bundesliga
3:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig
Primeira Liga
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Nacional
Ligue 1
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Monaco
Liga MX
9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Juárez
11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Mazatlán vs América
Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
3:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Honduras vs Haiti
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Canada vs El Salvador
Australian A-League
4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Western United
Australian W-League
1:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
Primera A
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Técnico Universitario vs Olmedo
Scottish Championship
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Alloa Athletic vs Dundee
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Rizespor
Saturday
Premier League
4 p.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
La Liga
9 a.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Eibar
11:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Osasuna
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Sevilla
Serie A
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Bologna
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Cagliari
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Sassuolo
Bundesliga
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Borussia Dortmund
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Stuttgart
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Ligue 1
8a.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Rennes
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Marseille
FA Cup
8:15 a.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Manchester City
Liga MX
7 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Atlético San Luis vs Pumas UNAM
9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Atlas
9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Guadalajara
11:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Querétaro
Australian A-League
4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
Australian W-League
3:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Birmingham City
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Cardiff City
Ligue 2
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Amiens SC vs Troyes
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Nancy vs Clermont
Liga MX Femenil
2 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs León
Eredivisie
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Emmen
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Ankaragücü
Sunday
Premier League
11 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Arsenal
3:30 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Bundesliga
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Bayer Leverkusen
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Augsburg
La Liga
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Elche
11:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Granada
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Serie A
7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Atalanta
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Lazio
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Torino
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Benevento
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs AC Milan
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Napoli
Ligue 1
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Lens
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Lorient
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Bordeaux
12:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Nîmes
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs PSG
FA Cup
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Sheffield United
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Leicester City vs Manchester United
Liga MX
2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Puebla
9:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs León
Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Dominican Republic vs USA
9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Costa Rica vs Mexico
Australian A-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
3:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
Australian W-League
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Eredivisie
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs PSV
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Willem II
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs ADO Den Haag
LigaPro
12 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Leixões
Scottish Premiership
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Rangers
Super Lig
6:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Alanyaspor
