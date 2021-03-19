FA Cup Quarterfinals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Based on how the campaign started, you wouldn’t have bet on Manchester City to be in the running for a sweep of England’s major trophies this year, but here they are knocking on the door.

The runaway act is nearing the end scene in the Premier League, a very passable test against Tottenham next month stands in the way of the EFL Cup, and this weekend, the FA Cup comes back into frame with a Saturday matchup against Everton.

Surely, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be highly motivated to meet their crosstown rival to fight for a spot in, or perhaps the final itself. The issue is, they have a date with Leicester City on Sunday and that could spell trouble if they bring anything less than their best.

Chelsea is still in the running, taking on the hit-or-miss Sheffield United squad, and if you’re rooting for the biggest underdog, Championship side Bournemouth takes on Southampton in an earnest effort to revive the magic of the cup.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Leicester City vs Manchester United – Who knows? Anything can happen here. The odds are against them in the PL title race, both should be motivated to advance, and both have the firepower to make it happen. Everton vs Manchester City – The Cityzens are running away in the PL ranks, but Everton, especially if it can come alive akin to the way it opened the year, is capable of catching them napping. Lyon vs PSG – Surprisingly, Lille still tops the Ligue 1 standings while these two perennial heavyweights duke it out. A win for either will be a gift of separation later in the year. Roma vs Napoli – It is a wild year in the Italian Champions League picture. Both are close, but on the outside looking in, making this a six-pointer that could derail a campaign for the loser. Dominican Republic vs USA – The USMNT’s U-23 squad missed some opportunities in Thursday’s Olympic Qualifying opener, but came away with a 1-0 win. Can they sharpen up and inspire a little more confidence?

Premier League

4 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Fulham vs Leeds United

La Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Levante

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Genoa

Bundesliga

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig

Primeira Liga

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Gil Vicente vs Nacional

Ligue 1

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Monaco

Liga MX

9 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Juárez

11 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Mazatlán vs América

Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

3:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Honduras vs Haiti

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Canada vs El Salvador

Australian A-League

4:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Macarthur vs Western United

Australian W-League

1:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Técnico Universitario vs Olmedo

Scottish Championship

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Alloa Athletic vs Dundee

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Rizespor

Saturday

Premier League

4 p.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

La Liga

9 a.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Eibar

11:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Osasuna

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Sevilla

Serie A

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Bologna

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Cagliari

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Sassuolo

Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Borussia Dortmund

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Stuttgart

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Ligue 1

8a.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Rennes

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Marseille

FA Cup

8:15 a.m. –ESPN+– AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Manchester City

Liga MX

7 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Atlético San Luis vs Pumas UNAM

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs Atlas

9 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Guadalajara

11:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Querétaro

Australian A-League

4:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

Australian W-League

3:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Watford vs Birmingham City

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Cardiff City

Ligue 2

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Amiens SC vs Troyes

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Nancy vs Clermont

Liga MX Femenil

2 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs León

Eredivisie

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Emmen

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Ankaragücü

Sunday

Premier League

11 a.m. -Peacock- West Ham United vs Arsenal

3:30 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Bayer Leverkusen

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Augsburg

La Liga

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Elche

11:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Granada

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Serie A

7:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Atalanta

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Lazio

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Torino

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Benevento

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs AC Milan

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Napoli

Ligue 1

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Strasbourg vs Lens

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Lorient

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Bordeaux

12:05 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Nîmes

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs PSG

FA Cup

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Sheffield United

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Leicester City vs Manchester United

Liga MX

2 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Puebla

9:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs León

Men’s Olympic Soccer Qualifying

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Dominican Republic vs USA

9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Costa Rica vs Mexico

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

3:40 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United

Australian W-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Eredivisie

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs PSV

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Willem II

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs ADO Den Haag

LigaPro

12 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Leixões

Scottish Premiership

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Celtic vs Rangers

Super Lig

6:30 a.m. –fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Alanyaspor