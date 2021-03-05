Gio Reyna ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's derby showdown with Bayern

Borussia Dortmund will face off against its biggest rival on Saturday, and the team will do so without Giovanni Reyna.

Reyna is one of three players that did not travel with the squad to Munich ahead of this weekend’s Der Klassiker clash vs. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund announced on Friday. The club did not give a reason for the young winger’s omission from the gameday roster.

The 18-year-old Reyna joins fellow attacker Jadon Sanco and fullback Raphael Guerreiro as players who will miss the high-profile showdown. Borussia Dortmund currently sits in sixth place in the German Bundesliga with 39 points while Bayern is atop the standings with 52 points.

Reyna has made six starts in 16 league matches this season, scoring three times. The U.S. Men’s National Team player last saw the field this past Saturday, starting and playing 70 minutes in a 3-0 home win over Arminia Bielefeld.