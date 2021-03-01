Horvath, Ream, Carter-Vickers and the American players poised to be free agents this summer

It may only be the start of March, but the summer months are right around the corner and several Americans playing overseas will have decisions to make regarding their playing futures.

Ethan Horvath, Tim Ream, and Cameron Carter-Vickers are just three of the handful of Americans Abroad players who are set to become free agents this summer unless new contracts are offered and agreed upon. Several other Americans could also be out of their current situations this summer and may be forced to test the market in order to keep playing overseas.

DeAndre Yedlin was one such player before he finalized a winter move to Galatasaray, earning a new contract.

The MLS transfer window remains open and could be an early option for some players set to leave their current teams. Bobby Wood has already lined up his move to Real Salt Lake as his current deal with Hamburg is set to expire this summer.

Here is a closer look at the American Abroad players set to be out of contract this summer:

Ethan Horvath

Horvath has been linked with a move away from Belgian side Club Brugge in the past and now could see that come to fruition this summer.

Horvath has made only three appearances this season following Simon Mignolet’s exposure to COVID-19. The 25-year-old was a regular before Mignolet’s arrival in 2020, but since has become a spectator at Brugge this season.

It is undecided whether or not Horvath would stay in Belgium if another club came calling, but in hopes of remaining an option for the U.S. Men’s National Team, he should definitely try and find the best situation for him to play regularly.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Carter-Vickers’ lengthy time with Tottenham looks set to come to an end this summer with the American hoping to catch on elsewhere in hopes of playing first team football.

The Tottenham loanee is currently with EFL Championship side AFC Bournemouth, where he’s recovered from an early season and has ben playing regularly over the past few weeks. Carter-Vickers has seen ample time in the Championship with numerous clubs and could find a permanent home there this summer, unless Tottenham has a long-term plan for his services.

The 23-year-old center back has made eight appearances for the USMNT to date, but is one of many young defenders on a growing list.

Tim Ream

Ream played a crucial part in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League last summer, but could be playing elsewhere unless he is offered a new deal at Craven Cottage.

The 33-year-old started the season as a regular in Scott Parker’s set up, but since has been a spectator for several months. Ream has totaled only eight appearances in all competitions this season and is set to become a free agent in June.

A longtime veteran in England, Ream could be poised to make an MLS return this summer.

Matthew Olosunde

Rotherham United is currently fighting to stay in the EFL Championship for next season with Olosunde being one of Paul Warne’s top performers.

Olosunde joined the club in 2019 following his release from Manchester United and since has played consistently in the lower leagues of England. After helping Rotherham United gain promotion to the Championship last summer, Olosunde has continued to rack up minutes at right back for the club.

Olosunde’s deal is set to run out this summer and Warne has hinted at a possible exit for the 22-year-old. Should he continue to impress this season though, Olosunde could have plenty of suitors lining up for his signature.

Geoff Cameron

At 35-years-old, Geoff Cameron has continued to provide veteran leadership at QPR in hopes of continuing his time in England.

Cameron was rewarded with a one-year extension last summer, but is now set to become a free agent in June. The former USMNT defender/midfielder has made 27 combined appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this season, featuring mainly as a center back.

Cameron’s glamorous days in the Premier League seem all but over and now he will have plenty to consider about what’s next.

Alfredo Morales

Another veteran midfielder that could be on the market is Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Alfredo Morales who is regularly playing in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old is currently trying to help Dusseldorf earn promotion back to the top flight this season after suffering a dismal campaign in 2019-20. Morales has played in 16 combined matches to date this season, featuring mainly at the No. 6 for Uwe Rosler’s squad.

His aggressiveness and physicality could catch the eye of a Bundesliga team needing veteran experience going forward.

Dillon Powers

One half of the American duo at Dundee United could be set to embark on a new opportunity as Dillon Powers is in the final months of his contract.

The former Orlando City and Colorado Rapids midfielder made the move to Dundee United in 2020 and has teamed up with fellow American Ian Harkes at the club. Powers has made 17 appearances this season for the Tangerines, but is currently on the sidelines recovering from a head injury.

Dundee United is currently in mid table in the Scottish Premiership and survival could mean a new deal for Powers heading into 2021-22.

Kenny Saief

Kenny Saief is on loan at Lechia Gdansk from Anderlecht and the midfielder could look to join permanently this summer.

Saief’s loan is set to expire in June prior to the end of his contract with Anderlecht. After a frustrating last few seasons with the Belgian club, Saief has grabbed an opportunity in Poland to continue playing regularly.

While his production (zero goals, one assist) isn’t where he would probably like it to be, Saief is closing in on 1,200 minutes of action so far this season in the Ekstraklasa.

Joel Sonora

Former U.S. Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s National Team player Joel Sonora remains in Argentina for the time being with only four months left on his contract at Talleres de Cordoba.

Sonora has only appeared twice this season for Talleres after arriving back from a loan at Arsenal de Sarandi last season. The 24-year-old Texas native showed good moments with Arsenal, but has remained with Talleres this season.

At the prime of his career, Sonora cannot afford to sit and wait at Talleres especially if a better opportunity comes along.

Alan Sonora

Alan Sonora is in the same situation as his brother Joel in Argentina with only four months left on his deal at Independiente.

Sonora has only appeared once this season and is also in a situation where he needs to be playing regularly. The 22-year-old worked his way to the first team in 2018, but since has been used only 20 times over the past few seasons.

Maybe the Sonora brothers will embark on a new opportunity together if the right team comes calling.