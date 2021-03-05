Manchester, Madrid derbies headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online.

In the opening phase of the 2021 Premier League season, Manchester City sputtered out of the gate and did not give its massive fanbase much to be excited about.

Also, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a tenuous grasp of proving he was capable of leading crosstown rival Manchester United back to a team that could contend for the title.

Things have changed. Now they’re the top two, and as the sunset begins on their respective campaigns, there is almost no doubt that you’re looking at the eventual champions when they square off on Sunday.

City should feel comfortable owning a 14-point lead with 11 games to go, but a loss to its bitter rival and nearest competitor could spark the massive meltdown needed to make the remaining weeks of the season interesting.

The Red Devils proved they can do it when they won the reverse fixture back in December.

In Madrid, the race is much tighter as another crosstown rivalry plays out on Sunday.

Atlético Madrid has been a steady points machine for much of the season, but the wheels have fallen off and it is no longer enjoying the death grip it once had on the La Liga table thanks to some spotty performances, and most recently, a 2-0 loss to Levante a couple of weeks ago.

The lead has been reduced to only five points, and usual suspects Barcelona and Real Madrid are the ones on Atlético’s heels.

Real Madrid has the opportunity to crush its rival’s momentum and turn its season into a title-winning effort when it heads to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this weekend.

On any other week, Saturday’s Bayern Munich – Borussia Dortmund matchup would probably be your headliner, but the visitors are behind a crowd of contenders for the title and even with a win, will be asking a lot to jump back into the race.

Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Manchester City vs Manchester United – If the latter has any hopes of putting up a fight for the title, it must find a way to beat its rival. Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid – An identical scenario to Sunday’s game in Manchester, but Real Madrid’s situation is much more realistic. You would assume Barcelona, which is tied for second, takes care of business against Osasuna. If Los Blancos can pull it off, there will be a three way sprint to the end of the season with razor thin margins for error. Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund – Dortmund is not in the title picture, but it has more than enough talent to pull off an upset and put its Der Klassiker rival in danger while it fights for a 2022 Champions League spot. Palmeiras vs Grêmio – Fresh off its crowing as Copa Libertadores champs, Palimeras is on the cusp of performing a double in the Copa do Brazil, despite having a disappointing league campaign. Freiburg vs RB Leipzig – If Dortmund can take points from Bayern and Leipzig takes care of business as an overwhelming favorite, they’ll be the new leaders of the Bundesliga.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Villarreal

Primeira Liga

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Santa Clara

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Toluca

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Puebla vs Tigres UANL

Australian A-League

3:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets

First Division A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Junior vs Atlético Bucaramanga

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City

Umaglesi Liga

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Dinamo Batumi vs Shukura

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Mumbai City

CAF Champions League

2 p.m. –fuboTV– CR Belouizdad vs Al Hilal Omdurman

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

2:50 p.m. –fuboTV– Gambia vs Tunisia

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline Athletic

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Burnley vs Arsenal

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Sheffield United vs Southampton

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 p.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Getafe

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Eibar

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Barcelona

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Benevento

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Gil Vicente vs Porto

Coupe de France

12:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Sochaux

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Brest vs PSG

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlas vs Juárez

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs León

8:06 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Monterrey vs Querétaro

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Mazatlán vs Guadalajara

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Primera A

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Rionegro Águilas vs Atlético Nacional

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Luton Town

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Middlesbrough

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan

CAF Champions League

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Al Merreikh vs Simba

8 a.m. –fuboTV– TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns

11 a.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs Zamalek

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Teungueth vs MC Alger

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Kaizer Chiefs vs Petro de Luanda

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Al Ahly vs Vita Club

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs Horoya

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs VVV

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Gaziantepspor

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Fulham

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Manchester United

2:15 p.m. -Peacock- Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Werder Bremen

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Huesca vs Celta de Vigo

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Levante

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Granada

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Genoa

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Crotone vs Torino

9 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Milan

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Bologna

Primeira Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Rio Ave vs Farense

Coupe de France

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Gazélec Ajaccio vs Lille

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Canet Roussillon vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Necaxa

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul

Australian A-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

2:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Canberra United vs Brisbane Roar

Copa do Brasil

4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Palmeiras vs Grêmio

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Nordsjælland vs Horsens

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Guayaquil City vs Barcelona

FA Women’s Super League

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Birmingham City vs Arsenal

9 a.m. -NBCSports.com- Manchester City vs Everton

9 a.m. -The FA Player- West Ham United vs Chelsea FC

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester United vs Aston Villa

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlante vs Tepatitlán

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Groningen

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Sittard vs PSV

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs AZ

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Dundee United vs Celtic